The Waynesburg softball team lost both ends of a Presidents' Athletic Conference road doubleheader Tuesday afternoon at Geneva.
The Golden Tornadoes won the first game, 7-1, and completed the sweep with a 10-1 victory in the nightcap.
The Yellow Jackets' Brin Hunter went 2-for-4 and scored the lone run in the opener. Laurel Highlands' grad Emma Bliss had the only RBI for Waynesburg (5-5) with a sacrifice fly.
Ella Brookman took the loss in the first game, allowing four earned runs on six hits and no walks.
Hunter drove in Brownsville grad Hannah Batovsky for Waynesburg's only run in the nightcap. Batovsky was 2-for-2 with a stolen base.
Connellsville grad Kara May was the losing pitcher in the second game, allowing four earned run on three hits and two walks.
