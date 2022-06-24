The local area should have a strong surge of anglers well into the future. Several organizations around the county work hard to introduce kids and youth to the pleasure of fishing; many held kids’ fishing events in recent weeks. Blended with the fun, these groups convey appreciation for the natural resources on which fishing recreation depends.
On Thursday, May 26, the Uniontown Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America hosted Mr. Winkler’s third-grade class from Hatfield Elementary, Laurel Highlands School District, for their annual trout release day at the Ikes’ streamside park in Farmington. Hatfield Elementary’s third grade participates in the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Trout in the Classroom program, through which the Commission provides a class with trout eggs, and the students care for the eggs through hatching and early development in their classroom. The Hatfield students raised 150 rainbow trout in a specially equipped and chilled aquarium.
The program’s intent is to help students grasp the importance of clean, cold water to trout survival. Students daily clean the aquarium, sample water quality and temperature, monitor trout growth, and feed the fish a prescribed diet. The final step is for the class to visit an approved trout stream to release the trout they raised and learned about.
The class chose to release their fish into Meadow Run, so the Izaak Walton Park at Farmington was an ideal site. Upon their arrival, Dan Arnold, Izaak Walton Chapter secretary, and Ikes board members David Gualt and Mike Zajac greeted the students and gave a short presentation on the Izaak Walton League of America’s mission to protect and conserve natural resources.
Hatfield faculty and Ikes’ members led the students on an interpretive nature walk, conducted a nature scavenger hunt, and participated in a casting clinic. The Dunlap Creek Lake Outdoor Center donated fishing tackle for each student.
A few days later, on Saturday, June 4, the Izaak Walton League held its annual Kids’ Fishing Derby at the same location. This was the 56th consecutive year the Uniontown Chapter of the Izaak Walton League has offered a special fishing opportunity for area youth. Twenty-six kids fished.
“We do this for the kids,” said Izaak Walton League secretary Dan Arnold. “This is to get them outdoors, introduced to conserving our natural resources, and away from those electronic devices.”
On June 2, East End Community Center of Uniontown, South Union Township, Friends of Jim Tobal, and Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited teamed up for the annual East End Community Center Youth Fishing Event at South Union’s Community Park at Hopwood.
“We developed this relationship with East End Community Center because we wanted to offer a fishing experience to kids who might not otherwise have an opportunity to go fishing,” said Dennis Croft, Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited vice-president.
A few days before the event, Chestnut Ridge Trout Unlimited stocked Hutchinson Run, which flows alongside the Sheepskin Trail in the park with trout from its trout nursery in the tailrace at Youghiogheny Reservoir at Confluence. Friends of Jim Tobal also planted a large strain of hybrid bluegills from a commercial hatchery in the stream.
Conditions were ideal, with cool, overcast weather and all the youngsters caught trout or bluegills.
“This is so much fun,” said Jai’aunna Greer, 11, of Uniontown. “I was afraid to touch the fish at first, but I’m getting braver with each one I catch.”
“This is a wonderful experience for the kids,” said Marilyn Calloway, an adult supervisor at the Community Center. “Everyone had a great time and, this year, they were especially thrilled to take some fish home.”
Chestnut Ridge TU wanted to include a conservation message with the fishing experience, so chapter officials asked the township about the possibility of planting some trees along the stream. Supervisor Jason Scott agreed and said the township actually wanted a few more trees near the covered bridge that carries the Sheepskin Trail across the stream. Lowes of Uniontown donated Norway maple saplings for the planting.
“It was great to see the kids make the connection between trees and clean streams,” Croft said. “They were so enthusiastic about the planting and wanting to see the trees they planted growing there in the future.”
After planting trees, the kids enjoyed a hotdog lunch provided with funds from the Fayette Gives community project.
It’s not too late to get kids out and introduce them to fishing. The Whitsett Stock the Yough for Kids organization will hold its annual kids’ fishing event on the Youghiogheny River along the Great Allegheny Passage at Whitsett, Perry Township, on Saturday, June 18 (postponed from an earlier date due to high water). Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited will provide trout from its nursery for the event. Dave Dongelli of Whitsett Sportsmens’ Club said the group expects more than 100 participants. For details, call Dongelli at 724-736-2415, but no registration is required.
There will be another opportunity for kids this fall when the Mountain Watershed Association holds its Watershed Festival Sept. 24 at Resh Memorial Park along Indian Creek and Rte. 381 in Saltlick Township. Carla Ruddock, Mountain Watershed’s conservation director said the group just won a grant from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission that will enable it to buy 100 fishing rods for kids’ use.
