A recent full moon was hard to ignore, even indoors. With the lights out, the lunar glow seeped into every room, complicating sleep. The insistent moon reminded me of a book I’d recently bought, but not yet read. It’s called “The Natural Navigator; The Rediscovered Art of Letting Nature Be Your Guide.”
Its author, Tristan Gooley, has led expeditions across five continents without modern navigational aids, and is the only living person to have both flown and sailed solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Gooley believes that at a time when we have sophisticated electronic devices to navigate around the globe, it remains important, and pleasurable, to stay tuned into nature enough to find your own way. He has lived among indigenous people in the Kalahari Desert, island nations, and the Arctic to learn the navigational skills that have served these cultures for thousands of years.
Gooley’s achievements make a local outdoorsman’s adventures among our ridges feel pretty modest. Yet, even if you don’t sail solo across an ocean, Gooley is gracious enough to acknowledge it is possible to take satisfaction from learning to orient yourself with natural clues in your own environment, no matter how routine your excursions.
So, I took his book outside during the full moon to confirm some of its instructions. Once outside, the glow was even brighter on the snowpack—bright enough to read by. It was a good opportunity to test the “shadow stick” method.
Following Gooley’s lead, I went out after moonrise and retrieved a tomato stake from my shed. I stuck the stake in the snow, where it cast a prominent shadow across the surface. Then I made a snowball and placed it at the end of the shadow. Since it was difficult to sleep, I went back outside periodically and placed new snowballs at the end of the shadow cast by the stake. Not surprisingly, the shadow moved in response to the moon’s progress across the sky.
Early in this exercise, the distance between my snowballs and the shadow stick was relatively great, but that distance shortened through the night, until it began to lengthen again toward moonset. The balls formed a smooth arc across the snow, with its convex side pointing toward the shadow stick.
To find direction with great precision, you simply need to identify the snowball (or whatever mark you use) that is the shortest distance from the shadow stick. A line drawn through that mark to the shadow stick will be a direct north-south line. The shadow will be pointing toward north, and the shadow stick will be toward south. Looking southward along this line, west will be to your right, and east will be to your left.
It stands to logic, then, that if you pick out two snowballs that are the same distance away from the shadow stick, and draw a line through them, that line will point east-west.
Another simpler, but less precise, way of determining direction uses the crescent moon. Draw a line, mentally, connecting the two “horns” or points of the crescent. If you extend that line to Earth, it will cross the horizon at approximately south.
I never knew this, but you can also find direction by the constellation Orion, the Hunter, one of the most familiar constellations, visible here during our winter and early spring months. Every night, Orion rises in the east and sets in the west in a path similar to the Sun’s. As it crosses the sky, its “tilt” changes. When Orion’s sword hangs straight down toward Earth from his belt (three bright stars close together in a line), his sword is pointing to south.
Gooley contends that modern humans began to lose their familiarity with the night sky with the invention of electric light. But more people still know how to find north by Polaris, the North Star, than by any other natural means. Some people, though, assume the North Star is the brightest star, which is not true. It is unique, however, because it doesn’t rise and set like other celestial bodies. Its position is directly above Earth’s north pole. So, no matter what point we are in the earth’s daily rotation, the North Star is always fixed at north.
The easiest way to find the North Star is to first find the Big Dipper. Draw a line connecting the two stars (the “pointer stars”) farthest away from the Dipper’s “handle,” then extend that line “above” the Dipper five times the distance between the two “pointer” stars. The prominent star appearing alone at that distance from the Big Dipper is the North Star, and a point on the horizon directly below it is true north.
Gooley discusses many other ways to navigate using clues here on the ground — in forests, grasslands, and by paying attention to the wind’s effects on snow or sand. You can learn a lot by visiting his website at www.naturalnavigator.com.
