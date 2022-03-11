Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.