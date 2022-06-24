The John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk has been a fixture on Connellsville’s July activity calendar for five decades, and the 40th installment of the popular road race will take place on Wednesday, July 6.
Entry fee is $20 before July 1 and $25 through race day. Cost for student athletes with a coach’s signature is $10.
Online registration is available at https://www.active.com/connellsville-pa/running/distance-running-races/the-40th-annual-john-woodruff-5k-run-and-walk-event-2022 or via a link on The John Woodruff Club Facebook page. Applications are also available at Bud Murphy’s, Dr. Grimaldi’s dental office, the Connellsville Chamber of Commerce and John Fiesta Insurance.
Race shirts are guaranteed to the first 500 entrants. All participants receive a souvenir glass which will be filled free in the post-race party at Bud Murphy’s.
Early packet pick-up is Tuesday, July 5, from 6-8 p.m. at New Haven Hose located at 123 South 7th Street in Connellsville. Otherwise, the gates open at 5 p.m. for packet pick-up or race-day registration.
The John Woodruff Club race committee has a variety of race night activities planned to add to the experience for participants and non-participants, alike.
The traditional kids race for youngsters is at 6 p.m. The kids run for young folks 9-and-under covers two laps around the Connellsville Stadium track to recreate John Woodruff’s gold-medal run in the 800 meters at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics.
A DJ will be playing tunes to help the kids circle the track and pace runners and walkers with their final lap in the stadium until 8 p.m. Face painting and balloon art will be offered for all ages.
King Physical Therapy and Fitness will offer their services to help with stretching and mobility in preparation for the races.
The weather for the Woodruff 5K is traditionally hot and steamy, so Kona Ice Treats will be selling their cool treats with a percentage of the proceeds benefitting the race club and the two scholarships to Connellsville students the club grants every year.
The 5K run starts at 7 p.m., with the walkers to follow at 7:05.
The course starts above the stadium on South Arch Street, passes the stadium, continues up John Woodruff Way and basically circles the South Side of the city before dipping into South Connellsville, passing John Woodruff’s original home. The course returns to the stadium and finishes on the track.
The traditional awards ceremony at the stadium has been changed to award presentation in the Shamrock Room at Bud Murphy’s after the race. The top male and female finishers in both the run and walk will receive a special trophy in honor of the 40th race.
Uniontown graduate Logan Maust and Connellsville alum Chloe Kalp are the defending champions of the run, while Carl Kondrach and Tina Woodruff return as champs of the 2021 walk.
Runners and walkers seeking a “tune-up” on the undulating course are invited to gather at the Yough River Brewery near the stadium on Thursday, June 30, around 6 p.m. for an informal preparation for the annual race.
The race had humble beginnings according to Dr. Rick Grimaldi, a committee member who also has participated a few times in the race.
“I don’t think we had many people. There might not have been 20 people,” said Grimaldi.
The race grew to over 1,000 in subsequent years, one of the region’s largest after Pittsburgh’s Great Race.
“I think at one point we had 1,100, 1,200. We had high numbers,” said Grimaldi.
The Woodruff 5K is a popular destination on the road race calendar with solid reviews, per comments Grimaldi has received. The history of Woodruff’s performance and the living proof, the oak tree he received with his gold medal that stands in the north end of the stadium around the 100-meter mark on the track, also plays in the allure of the race.
“I hear people talking. ‘We love this race,’” said Grimaldi. “This race is so well organized. (The participants) receive nice stuff and a nice mug, and then there’s the party afterwards.
“John is such a great historical story with the 1936 Olympics.”
The 2022 race will be special for one participant. Jamie McPoyle, a teacher at Connellsville and former girls basketball coach, had his right leg amputated at the knee a few months because of a rare cancer. McPoyle is scheduled to be the race starter.
“Jamie is a tremendous person. He’s always trying to help,” praised Grimaldi. “He wants to do the race. I told him we will do whatever you want.
“I suggested he could ride in the police (pace) car like John did, but he wants (to do the course). He loved the wheelchair idea, so we’ll set up volunteers (around the course) to push him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.