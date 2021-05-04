COAL CENTER — Runners, jumpers and throwers had the opportunity to post another time, height or distance, and win some hardware along the way Wednesday at the annual Section 6-AA Championship hosted by California.
The gold medals were spread around the athletes with only Waynesburg Central’s Gabe McConville and West Greene’s Colin Brady winning more than one event.
McConville had his usual yeomanlike performance on the track, winning the 400 (51.99) and 3,200 (10:22.47). The senior also anchored the Raiders’ 3,200 and 1,600 relays to first place.
Brady sprinted his way to first place in the 100 (11.34) and 200 (23.19).
Waynesburg Central’s Dawson Fowler, who was the Field MVP last week in the Washington-Greene County Meet, won the javelin, placed fifth in the triple jump and ninth in the long jump.
Fowler cited the result of a busy week of competition, including Tuesday’s season-ending Section 6-AA triangular, for his sub-par distances in the jumps.
“My legs are just dead,” said Fowler, adding, “I’ve been really tired.”
Fowler and the field had to deal with an unruly crosswind in the javelin. Consequently, his winning throw was 139-3, far below his expectations.
“The crosswind really killed us today,” said Fowler. “Every time I’ve thrown it’s been 148 (feet).”
Fowler stated javelin is probably his best and he’s set lofty goals in the final month of the season.
“At the end of this season, I’d like to be in the 170s (feet). It’s out there,” said Fowler. “And, I want to place at WPIALs.”
Beth-Center’s Jacob Sinclair had a couple of spirited runs, one resulting in a gold medal and the second a silver.
Sinclair battled teammate Kyle McCollum through four laps of the 1,600, finally getting the better of his fellow Bulldog with a first-place finish in 5:01.07. McCollum was second in 5:03.42
The Beth-Center senior held a slight lead for most of the 800, but California’s Kolby Kent pulled ahead at the finish to win in 2:11.82. Sinclair was just a half-second behind.
“My time in the 1,600 was not great. I ran 4:51 on Monday (in the Mid Mon Classic), but, nonetheless, I’ll take the first place,” said Sinclair. “My middle two splits were not ideal. They were a lot slower than I wanted them to be. The first and last were where I like them to be.
“I need to pick it up in the middle two laps.”
Beth-Center doesn’t field a cross country team in the fall (Sinclair plays soccer), but the senior said he has morphed into a miler as the season has progressed.
“We thought I was more of an 800 guy, but I’m doing better in the mile,” said Sinclair.
But, he still wants to post a good time in the 800, adding, “I’d like to run 2:04 or below and get another school record.”
In addition to his gold in the 800, Kent anchored the Trojans’ 3,200 relay to a silver medal.
Kent said his work in the 400 helped him finish first in the 800.
“I used to be a 400 runner, so I use my speed workouts in the 800,” explained Kent. “The last 400, I like to think that’s my strong area of the race.
“I know Jake (Sinclair) runs similar times, so I wanted to stay close to him. I prefer to run in second place. I feel mentally I can see what he’s doing.”
Kent, too, has that time he wants to hit in the 800.
“My goal time is 2:06 or better. My personal best is 2:08. I know (two seconds) seems like a lot. But, if I pick up the first 150 meters in the second lap, that’s the slowest part of the race,” added Kent.
Brownsville’s Cooper Salvay ran personal-best times in the 100 and 200. The senior won silver in the 400 (54.75), and finished fourth in the 100 (12.04) and 200 (23.94).
Salvay said he has steadily improved throughout the season.
“The times show it, but it’s just working hard,” said Salvay.
Salvay returns to the track Saturday in the annual FCCA Championship held at Connellsville. He’s hoping fresh faces will help him near his goal times.
“It’s new competition. I haven’t seen them. They’ll be pushing me to go harder,” said Salvay. “I’m trying to break 12 (seconds) in the 100 and 24 in the 200.”
The Raiders’ Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 17.56) and Andrew Layton (pole vault, 10-9) won gold medals.
Washington’s 400 relay (45.85), Michael Ewing (300 intermediate hurdles, 44.74), Colin Zahradnik (discus, 100-5), Ruben Gordon (high jump, 5-10), and Juan Worthey (long jump, 18-8) all had first-place finishes.
Tanner Pierce (shot put, 44-10) and Nathan O’Savage (triple jump, 37-6) finished first for the host Trojans.
