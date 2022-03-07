PITTSBURGH — Mount Pleasant freshman Lily King won two golds in two WPIAL records and Mapletown junior Ella Menear defended her 200 IM title Thursday on the first day of the WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships at Trees Pool.
King made quite a splash in her first district final by finishing first in the 50 freestyle in a record-breaking 22.74 seconds. The mark broke the previous record set by Geibel Catholic graduate Emily Zimcosky of 23.10 seconds in 2015.
“I was feeling really nervous. It was a mix of nervous and excited,” said King. “I focused on what I needed to do. (Breaking the record) was on the back of my mind.
“I’m really excited (to win the gold medal and break the record). It’s just really awesome.”
King returned to the pool at the end of the meet to anchor Trinity Graft, Ashlyn Hornick and Kiersten O’Connor to a WPIAL record time of 1:37.53.
Menear steadily pulled away from the field to take gold in the 200 IM with a time of 2:04.46, nearly four seconds faster than her seed time.
“I was nervous. I’m always nervous coming into a big meet,” said Menear. “I was not taking anything for granted.
“My backstroke has always been my best stroke. I make up for my breaststroke.”
Menear said she took a different training approach to this year’s meet.
“I didn’t taper. I’ll save it for states,” added Menear.
Menear looks to double once again when she swims the 100 backstroke this afternoon.
“(Winning gold in the 200 IM) gives me motivation. I’m not taking anything for granted,” said Menear, adding, “The 100 backstroke is definitely my favorite, best event. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”
The Lady Vikings opened the meet by winning the gold in the 200 medley relay. Reegan Brown, SaraJo Gardner, McKenna Mizikar and O’Connor finished in 1:49.46.
O’Connor swam the anchor leg.
“I try to keep calm. It’s just swimming. It’s not about winning,” said the freshman. “I try my best. That’s all I can do.
“I still felt a little pressure. It makes you want to do your best.”
Brown (3, 200 freestyle, 1:57.34; 4, 100 butterfly, 58.84), Gardner (4, 50 freestyle, 24.68), Mizikar (7, 50 freestyle, 25.41; 6, 100 butterfly, 1:00.03), and Hornick (8, 50 freestyle, 25.44) also won individual medals.
Mount Pleasant sits atop the team standings with 187 points.
The Fillies’ Ella Ciez won bronze in the 200 IM in a time of 2:09.0. She was also on the 200 medley relay that placed sixth with a time of 1:54.73.
“My breaststroke is my best stroke. I make up some time there. It comes right after the backstroke. My least effective stroke is the backstroke,” explained Ciez, who lowered her personal best time by four seconds.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis was disappointed with her seventh place finish in the 200 IM. Her time was 2:12.76.
“My beginning was a little off. I tried to make up some ground in the breaststroke,” said Georgagis.
Georgagis swims the 100 breaststroke this afternoon.
“I’m more determined since I didn’t do my very best today,” said Georgagis.
Elizabeth Forward’s Hailey Yurkovich was fifth in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.92. Ringgold’s Natalie Noll placed seventh in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.04
Belle Vernon’s 200 freestyle relay placed fifth in 1:42.78. Delaney Patterson, who was on the relay, was eighth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:15.66.
