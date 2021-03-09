UPPER ST. CLAIR — Mapletown’s Ella Menear opened her WPIAL Class AA Swimming Championships Saturday at Upper St. Clair High School by winning the 200 IM in a pool record time.
What did the sophomore do for an encore?
Well, Menear won a second gold medal, this time in the 100 backstroke, with another pool record.
Menear battled Quaker Valley’s Isabel Huang through the first three laps, and then started to pull away in the final leg, the freestyle, to win in 2:04.54.
Huang trailed by .24 seconds for the silver.
“I need to make up time for the breaststroke. I get into the backstroke and freestyle to make up time,” explained Menear. “My splits were really good.
“Getting the pool record was definitely nice.”
Menear felt her performance in the 200 IM would carry momentum into the backstroke.
“(Winning the 200 IM) give me more motivation. I’m more excited about it. It makes me more hopeful for the second event,” added Menear.
Menear was centered between Huang and Laurel Highlands’ Elizabeth Thomas in the second heat of the 100 backstroke. Menear fed off both swimmers to win her second gold — and another pool record time — in 54.58 seconds.
Huang was second in 55.92 seconds and Thomas placed third in 58.27 seconds.
“It felt really good, but the last 15 yards were hard,” said Menear. “The whole time I knew I had to kick it in gear.
“I focus on the third 25 yards (lap) and the last 15 yards. The third 25 yards is the hardest.”
Menear, who automatically qualified for the state meet in both events, wanted to win gold in both events, but admitted she was pleasantly surprised with her performances.
“I did better than I thought I’d do and wanted to do,” said Menear, adding, “And, I’m really happy about that.”
