As the country wages a serious fight against the deadly coronavirus, the effects on every aspect of our lives have been significant.
These are real-life effects with people temporarily losing their livelihoods, businesses shutting off the lights and locking their doors.
The virus and its possible consequences have the populace on edge with health concerns as well and thoughts about what their world is going to be like once life returns to normal.
Count golf among the sectors that has been and will continue to be affected. And I’m not talking about golf on the level where the best players in the world make millions of dollars playing golf. Those players will be fine.
I’m talking about the public courses and recreational players that populate those players in big numbers across Western Pennsylvania every year. I’m talking about the folks who work in the pro shop, work on the maintenance crews that keep the courses in playable condition.
There are several courses in this part of the state that are barely hanging on and to be shut down for a month or two or more will crush them. Count on reading about courses not re-opening once things get back to normal, becoming memories from a different time in the business.
Governor Tom Wolf included the sport in the non-essential businesses and all public courses and the courses at clubs have been ordered to shut down. An appeal for a waiver was filed with the Governor’s office and that appeal was denied.
I’ve seen a couple thoughts on the situation this week that I wanted to share with you.
“Golf is a sport where players roam large acres of open space with no interaction with large groups of people.”
“Should golf stay open? The game walks a fine line. If a course takes necessary precautions, public or private, should golf be an escape from the news and an outlet for healthy exercise?”
Courses that had opened to play before the edict came down to stop had been practicing a lot of the things the country has been asked to do to help halt the spread of the virus. Social-distancing, players taking carts with only one player in it, providing wipes, scouring the carts after each rounds.
And players have been practicing staying in their own lanes, not getting too close to each other.
But for now, none of that matters. Golf courses will be as quiet and dark as the many businesses that are shut down as a result of the crisis. And personnel at those courses will suffer like people in many, many businesses that have shut down.
Golf is being played in other parts of the country, and yes, I know some of those places have much lower cases of people contracting the virus. It’s a difficult decision to make, in my opinion. Read those two quotes again and try to decide.
As a guy who likes to play golf, I’m in favor of keeping the courses open, but as a functioning member of society, I can certainly see the merits of the opposing argument.”
Bottom line: we as citizens need to do whatever is necessary to halt and defeat this virus so we can go back to enjoying things as we once did.
n n n
If you haven’t been keeping track, there have now been 17 cancellations of professional tours, with another 20 postponed with no guarantee they’ll be played at a future date.
The Masters has been postponed with every effort being made to play the historic event in the fall. The PGA Championship has been postponed with the hope of rescheduling. The U.S. Open is the next major on the calendar.
This year’s Open is scheduled to be played at Winged Foot, not far from New York City. It’s also only five miles or so from New Rochelle, which was/is the epicenter of the outbreak that has struck that area.
In my mind, unless some dramatic progress is made in the next month or so, the USGA is going to have to start thinking about alternate sites to hold the U.S. I can’t believe they would think bussing 40,000 or so fans into that area to watch the U.S. Open is a good idea.
But that’s just me thinking. And yeah, Oakmont Country Club is being mentioned in golf publications as being a possible alternate site because so little would have to be done to the course to make it Open-ready.
The folks running the British Open maintain their mid-July test will go on as scheduled.
Nobody knows, nobody has any control over what’s going to happen. Just a lot of talk at this point.
Stay safe.
n n n
Do you have an interesting story about your club or course or an individual who has done something special, let me know? Send your story ideas to mike.dudurich@gmail.com.
Mike Dudurich is a freelance golf writer and hosts The Golf Show on 93.7 The Fan, Saturday mornings from 7-8 during golf season. Follow Mike on Twitter at @Mike Dudurich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.