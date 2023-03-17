Greene County Church Dartball League RobBurchianti Mar 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 24 Results (March 13)n Waynesburg Baptist #1 2, Bible Baptist 1 (4-3, 3-4, 4-2)n Waynesburg Nazarene 2, Crosspoint Assembly of God 1 (6-4, 2-4, 6-2) n Jefferson Baptist #1 2, Jefferson Methodist 1 (4-1, 3-5, 4-1)n Makeup from Week 17: Carmichaels Methodist #1 2, Hewitt Presbyterian 1 (2-1, 3-1, 2-5)n Greensboro Baptist, Jefferson Baptist #2, Oak View Methodist, Carmichaels Methodist #2, Waynesburg Baptist #2, Waynesburg Methodist, Waynesburg Bible Capel, WWJD Christian Center, Crabapple Community, bye.PlayoffsFirst Round-Quarterfinals (March 20)League Championship: No. 5 Jefferson Baptist #1 at No. 4 Crabapple Community; No. 6 Carmichaels Methodist #1 at No. 3 Bible Baptist.B-Division Championship: No. 11 Waynesburg Bible Chapel at No. 10 Hewitt Presbyterian; No. 12 Waynesburg Methodist at No. 9 Oak View Methodist.C-Division Championship: No. 17 Waynesburg Nazarene at No. 16 Crosspoint Assembly of God.Final Regular Season Standings (Record, points, runs per game)League ChampionshipGreensboro Baptist 49-14-3, 167, 6.47;Carmichaels Methodist #2 43-21-2, 154, 5.14;Bible Baptist 41-24-1, 149, 5.05; Crabapple Community 39-25-2, 146, 4.70;Jefferson Baptist #1 38-27-1, 143, 5.62;Carmichaels Methodist #1 31-29-6, 134, 3.29;B Division ChampionshipWaynesburg Baptist #1 31-32-3, 131, 3.70;Waynesburg Baptist #2 31-33-2, 130, 3.58;Oak View Methodist 30-32-4, 130, 3.97;Hewitt Presbyterian 30-33-3, 129, 4.17;Waynesburg Bible Chapel 29-32-5, 129, 3.85;Waynesburg Methodist 29-33-4, 128, 4.27;C Division ChampionshipWWJD Christian Center 28-34-4, 126, 4.00;Jefferson Baptist #2 25-37-4, 120, 3.94;Jefferson Methodist 21-41-4, 112, 2.45;Crosspoint Assembly of God 22-43-1, 111, 2.80;Waynesburg Nazarene 18-45-3, 105, 2.74. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.