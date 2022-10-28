Greene County Church Dartball League RobBurchianti Oct 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 6 Results (Oct. 17)n Carmichaels Methodist 1, Jefferson Methodist 1 (3-2, 3-4, 1-1);n Jefferson Baptist #1 3, Hewitt Presbyterian 0 (5-4, 11-0, 2-1); n Crosspoint Assembly of God 2, Waynesburg Baptist #2 1 (0-9, 4-1, 2-1);n WWJC Christian Center 2, Waynesburg Nazerene 0 (5-1, 3-2, 1-1);n Waynesburg Baptist #1 2, Waynesburg Methodist 1 (4-6, 6-2, 4-3);n Crabapple Community 3, Bible Baptist 0 (10-7, 4-3, 6-4);n Greensboro Baptist 3, Jefferson Baptist #2 0 (5-4, 5-2, 8-5);n Waynesburg Bible Chapel 2, Oak View Methodist 9 (5-3, 2-2, 4-3);n Carmichaels Methodist #2 bye.Week 7 Schedule (Oct. 24)n Jefferson-Baptist #1 at Carmichaels Methodist #2;n Crosspoint Assembly of Gat at Carmichaels Methodist #1;n Waynesburg Nazarene at Hewitt Presbyterian;n Waynesburg Baptist #1 at Waynesburg Baptist #2;n Bible Baptist at WWJD Christian Center;n Greensboro Baptist at Waynesburg Methodist;n Oak View Methodist at Crabapple Community;n Waynesburg Bible Chapel at Jefferson Baptist #2;n Jefferson Methodist bye.Standings (Record, points, runs per game) League ChampionshipCrabapple Community 13-5, 44, 4.67;Greensboro Baptist 11-4, 37, 5.87;Oak View Methodist 9-8-1, 37, 3.39;Waynesburg Bible Chapel 9-8-1, 37, 3.22;Carmichaels Methodist #2 12-0, 36, 6.25;Waynesburg Baptist #2 8-9-1, 35, 3.11.B Division ChampionshipWaynesburg Baptist #1 9-5-1, 34, 3.47;Jefferson Baptist #2 8-10, 34, 5.39;Carmichaels Methodist #1 7-9-2, 34, 2.67;Hewitt Presbyterian 7-10-1, 33, 3.39;WWJC Christian Center 7-10-1, 33, 3.33;Jefferson Baptist #1 8-7, 31, 5.47.C Division ChampionshipBible Baptist 8-7, 31, 4.27;Waynesburg Methodist 6-12, 30, 3.94.Crosspoint Assembly of God 6-9, 27, 2.27;Jefferson Methodist 5-9-1, 26, 2.80;Waynesburg Nazarene 0-11-1, 13, 1.75. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
