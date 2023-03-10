Greene County Church Dartball League RobBurchianti Mar 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 23 Results (March 6)n Carmichaels Methodist #2 1, Jefferson Baptist #1 1 (10-10, 6-10, 7-6)n Carmichaels Methodist #1 2, Crosspoint Assembly of God 1 (5-1, 6-3, 2-4) n Hewitt Presbyterian 2, Waynesburg Nazarene 1 (6-3, 7-6, 3-7)n Waynesburg Baptist #2 3, Waynesburg Baptist #1 0 (3-1, 5-4, 3-2)n Bible Baptist 3, WWJD Christian Center 0 (12-9, 12-4, 4-1)n Greensboro Baptist 2, Waynesburg Methodist 0 (8-4, 1-1, 5-0)n Crabapple Community 1, Oak View Methodist 1 (2-5, 4-4, 7-2)n Jefferson Baptist #2 2, Waynesburg Bible Chapel 1 (4-3, 1-5, 8-4)n Jefferson Methodist, bye.Week 24 Schedule (March 13)n Bible Baptist at Waynesburg Baptist #1n Waynesburg Nazarene at Crosspoint Assembly of Godn Jefferson Baptist #1 at Jefferson Methodistn Makeup from Week 17: Carmichaels #1 at Hewitt Presbyteriann Greensboro Baptist, Jefferson Baptist #2, Oak View Methodist, Carmichaels Methodist #1, Carmichaels Methodist #2, Hewitt Presbyterian, Waynesburg Baptist #2, Waynesburg Methodist, Waynesburg Bible Capel, WWJD Christian Center, Crabapple Community, bye.Standings (Record, points, runs per game)League ChampionshipGreensboro Baptist 49-14-3, 167, 6.47; Carmichaels Methodist #2 43-21-2, 154, 5.14;Crabapple Community 39-25-2, 146, 4.70;Bible Baptist 40-22-1, 144, 5.14;Jefferson Baptist #1 36-26-1, 136, 5.71;Waynesburg Baptist #2 31-33-2, 130, 3.58;B Division ChampionshipOak View Methodist 30-32-4, 130, 3.97;Waynesburg Bible Chapel 29-32-5, 129, 3.85;Waynesburg Methodist 29-33-4, 128, 4.27;Carmichaels Methodist #1 29-28-6, 127, 3.33;WWJD Christian Center 28-34-4, 126, 4.00;Hewitt Presbyterian 29-31-3, 124, 4.25;C Division ChampionshipWaynesburg Baptist #1 29-31-3, 124, 3.70;Jefferson Baptist #2 25-37-4, 120, 3.94;Crosspoint Assembly of God 21-41-1, 106, 2.78;Jefferson Methodist 19-38-3, 101, 2.53;Waynesburg Nazarene 15-43-2, 92, 2.73.REMINDER: Manager’s postseason meeting is at Carmichaels Methodist, March 16, 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
