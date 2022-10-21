Greene County Church Dartball League RobBurchianti Oct 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 5 Results (Oct. 17)n Jefferson Methodist 2, Crosspoint Assembly of God 1 (1-2, 7-1, 6-1);n Carmichaels #2 at Waynesburg Nazarene, ppd to later date; n Carmichaels #1 1, Waynesburg Baptist 1 (1-1, 0-2, 2-1);n Bible Baptist 2, Hewitt Presbyterian 1 (6-3, 1-2, 9-2);n WWJC Christian Center 2, Oak View Methodist 1 (8-4, 9-2, 5-6);n Waynesburg Methodist 2, Waynesburg Bible Chapel 1 (2-0, 6-2, 5-6);n Crabapple Community 2, Jefferson Baptist #2 1 (2-3, 8-5, 6-1);n Jefferson Baptist #1 bye.Week 6 Schedule (Oct. 24)n Carmichaels Methodist #1 at Jefferson Methodistn Hewitt Presbyterian at Jefferson Baptist #1n Waynesburg Baptist #2 at Crosspoint Assembly of Godn WWJC Christian Center at Waynesburg Nazerenen Waynesburg Methodist at Waynesburg Baptist #1n Crabapple Community at Bible Baptistn Jefferson Baptist #2 at Greensboro Baptistn Waynesburg Bible Chapel at Oak View Methodistn Carmichaels Methodist #2 bye.Standings (Record, points, runs per game) League ChampionshipCarmichaels Methodist #2 12-0, 36, 6.25;Crabapple Community 10-5, 35, 4.27;Oak View Methodist 9-6, 33, 3.53;Jefferson Baptist #2 8-7, 31, 5.73;Hewitt Presbyterian 7-7-1, 30, 3.73;Waynesburg Baptist #2 7-7-1, 30, 3.00.B Division ChampionshipWaynesburg Bible Chapel 7-8, 29, 3.13;Greensboro Baptist 8-4, 28, 5.83;Bible Baptist 8-4, 28, 4.17;Carmichaels Methodist #1 6-8-1, 28, 2.73;Waynesburg Baptist #1 7-4-1, 27, 3.17;Waynesburg Methodist 5-10, 25, 4.00.C Division ChampionshipWWJC Christian Center 5-10, 25, 3.40;Jefferson Baptist #1 5-7, 22, 5.33;Jefferson Methodist 4-8, 20, 2.92;Crosspoint Assembly of God 4-8, 20, 2.33;Waynesburg Nazarene 0-9, 9, 1.89. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
