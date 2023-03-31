Greene County Church Dartball League RobBurchianti Mar 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PlayoffsBest of 5 Semifinals (March 27)League Championship Results n No. 1 Greensboro Baptist 3, No. 5 Jefferson Baptist #1 2 (1-4, 7-0, 5-6, 8-4, 9-2)n No. 3 Bible Baptist 3, No. 2 Carmichaels Methodist #2 2 (5-6, 2-4, 10-7, 3-2, 4-1)B-Division Championship Resultsn No. 11 Waynesburg Bible Chapel 3, No. 7 Waynesburg Baptist #1 2 (6-3, 0-2, 2-3, 5-4, 2-0)n No. 8 Waynesburg Baptist #2 3, No. 12 Waynesburg Methodist 0 (4-2, 4-0, 5-2)C-Division Championship Results n No. 13 WWJC Christian Center 3, No. 17 Waynesburg Nazarene 1 (4-5, 6-0, 11-0, 2-0)n No. 14 Jefferson Baptist #2 3, No. 15 Jefferson Methodist 0 (5-4, 3-2, 9-6)Best of 5 Finals (April 3)League Championship Schedulen No. 3 Bible Baptist at No. 1 Greensboro BaptistB-Division Championship Schedulen No. 11 Waynesburg Bible Chapel at No. 8 Waynesburg Baptist #2C-Division Championships Schedulen No. 14 Jefferson Baptist #2 at No. 13 WWJD Christian Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
