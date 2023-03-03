Week 22 Results (Feb. 27)
n Crosspoint Assembly of God 2, Jefferson Methodist 1 (3-2, 0-5, 4-2)
n Carmichaels Methodist #2 2, Waynesburg Nazarene 1 (9-3, 2-3, Forfeit)
n Waynesburg Baptist #1 1, Carmichaels Methodist #1 1 (4-2, 2-5, 3-3)
n Bible Baptist at Hewitt Presbyterian, postponed to March 2
n Greensboro Baptist 2, Waynesburg Baptist #2 0 (8-1, 6-3, 6-6)
n WWJD Christian Center 3, Oak View Methodist 0 (6-5, 8-0, 6-5)
n Waynesburg Methodist 3, Waynesburg Bible Chapel 0 (4-3, 4-0, 3-0)
n Crabapple Community 3, Jefferson Baptist #2 0 (8-0, 7-6, 5-2)
n Jefferson Baptist #1, bye
Week 23 Schedule (March 6)
n Carmichaels Methodist #2 at Jefferson Baptist #1
n Carmichaels Methodist #1 at Crosspoint Assembly of God
n Hewitt Presbyterian at Waynesburg Nazarene
n Waynesburg Baptist #2 at Waynesburg Baptist #1
n WWJD Christian Center at Bible Baptist
n Waynesburg Methodist at Greensboro Baptist
n Crabapple Community at Oak View Methodist
n Jefferson Baptist #2 at Waynesburg Bible Chapel
n Jefferson Methodist, bye.
Standings (Record, points, runs per game)
League Championship
Greensboro Baptist 47-14-2, 159, 6.56;
Carmichaels Methodist #2 42-20-1, 148, 5.02;
Crabapple Community 38-24-1, 140, 4.71;
Jefferson Baptist #1 35-25, 130, 5.57;
Bible Baptist 35-21-1, 128, 4.62;
Waynesburg Methodist 29-31-3, 124, 4.40;
B Division Championship
Oak View Methodist 29-31-3, 124, 3.98;
Waynesburg Bible Chapel 28-30-5, 124, 3.84;
WWJD Christian Center 28-31-4, 123, 3.97;
Waynesburg Baptist #1 29-28-3, 121, 3.77;
Waynesburg Baptist #2 28-33-2, 121, 3.57;
Carmichaels Methodist #1 27-27-6, 120, 3.28;
C Division Championship
Jefferson Baptist #2 23-36-4, 113, 3.92;
Hewitt Presbyterian 26-28-3, 112, 4.14;
Crosspoint Assembly of God 20-39-1, 101, 2.78;
Jefferson Methodist 19-38-3, 101, 2.53;
Waynesburg Nazarene 14-41-2, 87, 2.60.
2023 LEAGUE DARTBALL TOURNAMENT
WHEN: Saturday, March 4 — Register at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Marianna Fire Hall, 84 Broad Street, Marianna, PA 15345
TEAMS: At least 4 players (you may have more players). If you would like to participate, but you do not have a team, please come and we will do our best to find a team for you to join.
ENTRY FEE: $50 per team — Also, please bring darts for your team to throw (We do hope to have darts to sale at tournament. If darts are an issue, please come. We will help.)
DESCRIPTION:
1. Please be present to register your team(s) by 9:30 a.m.
2. Tournament play to begin at around 10 a.m.
3. All teams will be able to play at least 7 games
4. Round Robin followed by Double Elimination
5. Trophies
a. 1st and 2nd place for teams in 2 DIVISIONS: A division and B division
b. 9-player ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM (6 men & 3 women) — batting avg.
c. MVP for player with highest batting average
d. Concession stand will be available on site
e. Different drawings and raffles available for those interested
f. Great fun and fellowship.
Any questions, please call Adam Brewer (724-809-1445) or John Buck Buchanan (724-358-2189).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.