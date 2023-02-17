Greene County Church Dartball League RobBurchianti Feb 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 20 Results (Feb. 13)n Waynesburg Baptist #1 3, Crosspoint Assembly of God 0 (8-3, 3-2, 7-3)n Bible Baptist 2, Jefferson Baptist #1 1 (9-8, 5-9, 11-2) n Greensboro Baptist 3, Jefferson Methodist 0 (9-2, 7-6, 5-2)n Oak View Methodist 2, Carmichaels Methodist #2 1 (0-12, 4-3, 5-3)n Waynesburg Bible Chapel 1, Carmichaels Methodist #1 1 (3-3, 1-0, 2-4)n Jefferson Baptist #2 2, Hewitt Presbyterian 1 (7-14, 6-4, 2-1)n Crabapple Community 2, Waynesburg Baptist #2 1 (4-5, 7-1, 5-1)n Waynesburg Methodist 2, WWJD Christian Center 1 (7-9, 7-5, 14-9)n Waynesburg Nazarene, byeWeek 21 Schedule (Feb. 20)n Jefferson Baptist #1 at Waynesburg Nazarenen Jefferson Methodist at Waynesburg Baptist #1n Carmichaels Methodist #2 at Bible Baptistn Carmichaels Methodist #1 at Greensboro Baptistn Hewitt Presbyterian at Oak View Methodistn Waynesburg Baptist #2 at Waynesburg Bible Chapeln WWJD Christian Center at Jefferson Baptist #2n Waynesburg Methodist at Crabapple Communityn Crosspoint Assembly of God, byeStandings (Record, points, runs per game) League ChampionshipGreensboro Baptist 44-12-1, 146, 6.72;Carmichaels Methodist #2 39-17-1, 136, 5.16;Jefferson Baptist #1 33-24, 123, 5.54;Bible Baptist 33-20-1, 121, 4.72;Crabapple Community 32-21-1, 119, 4.56;Oak View Methodist 28-26-3, 116, 4.16;B Division ChampionshipWaynesburg Bible Chapel 27-25-5, 116, 3.95;Waynesburg Baptist #2 26-30-1, 110, 3.47;Waynesburg Methodist 25-29-3, 110, 4.46;Carmichaels Methodist #1 24-25-5, 107, 3.22;Waynesburg Baptist #1 25-27-2, 106, 3.83;Waynesburg Baptist #1 22-27-2, 97, 3.71;Jefferson Baptist #2 23-31-3, 106, 4.09;C Division ChampionshipWWJD Christian Center 23-31-3, 106, 3.89;Hewitt Presbyterian 24-27-3, 105, 4.26;Crosspoint Assembly of God 18-38-1, 94, 2.81;Jefferson Methodist 16-32-3, 86, 2.55Waynesburg Nazarene 12-37-2, 77, 2.61. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
