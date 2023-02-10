Greene County Church Dartball League RobBurchianti Feb 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 19 Results (Feb. 6)n Bible Baptist 2, Waynesburg Nazarene 1 (8-1, 2-3, 2-1)n Greensboro Baptist 3, Crosspoint Assembly of God 0 (5-4, 6-4, 10-5) n Oak View Methodist 2, Jefferson Baptist #1 1 (6-5, 7-3, 6-8)n Jefferson Methodist 1, Waynesburg Bible Chapel 1 (4-13, 3-2, 3-3)n Carmichaels Methodist #2 2, Jefferson Baptist #2 1 (5-4, 5-3, 2-3)n Crabapple Community 2, Carmichaels Methodist #1 (1-7, 2-1, 3-2)n Waynesburg Methodist 2, Hewitt Presbyterian 0 (7-3, 4-3, 5-5)n Waynesburg Baptist 2, WWJD Christian Center 1 (5-2, 1-3, 3-2)n Waynesburg Baptist #1, bye.Week 20 Schedule (Feb. 13)n Waynesburg Baptist #1 at Crosspoint Assembly of Godn Bible Baptist at Jefferson Baptist #1n Greensboro at Jefferson Methodistn Oak View Methodist at Carmichaels Methodist #2n Waynesburg Bible Chapel at Carmichaels Methodist #1n Jefferson Baptist #2 at Hewitt Presbyteriann Crabapple Community at Waynesburg Baptist #2n Waynesburg Methodist at WWJD Christian Centern Waynesburg Nazarene, byeStandings (Record, points, runs per game) League ChampionshipGreensboro Baptist 41-12-1, 137, 6.70;Carmichaels Methodist #2 38-15-1, 131, 5.11;Jefferson Baptist #1 32-22, 118, 5.50;Bible Baptist 31-19-1, 114, 4.51;Crabapple Community 30-20-1, 112, 4.51;Waynesburg Bible Chapel 26-24-4, 110, 4.06;B Division ChampionshipOak View Methodist 26-25-3, 109, 4.22;Waynesburg Baptist #2 25-28-1, 105, 3.54;Waynesburg Methodist 23-28-3, 103, 4.19;Carmichaels Methodist #1 23-24-4, 101, 3.27;WWJD Christian Center 22-29-3, 101, 3.69;Hewitt Presbyterian 23-25-3, 100, 4.14;C Division ChampionshipJefferson Baptist #2 21-30-3, 99, 4.04;Waynesburg Baptist #1 22-27-2, 97, 3.71;Crosspoint Assembly of God 18-35-1, 91, 2.81;Jefferson Methodist 16-29-3, 83, 2.50Waynesburg Nazarene 12-37-2, 77, 2.61. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
