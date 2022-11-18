Greene County Church Dartball League RobBurchianti Nov 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 9 Results (Nov. 14)n Carmichaels Methodist #1 2, Waynesburg Baptist #1 1 (1-0, 3-0, 1-6)n Carmichaels Methodist #2 2, WWJD Christian Center 1 (4-2, 2-8, 4-1) n Jefferson Methodist 2, Waynesburg Methodist 0 (9-9, 6-5, 2-0)n Jefferson Baptist #1 2, Crabapple Community 1 (13-5, 4-8, 5-3)n Crosspoint Assembly of God 2, Jefferson Baptist #2 1 (8-7, 7-5, 3-5)n Waynesburg Bible Chapel 2, Waynesburg Nazarene 1 (2-1, 5-4, 0-2)n Oak View Methodist at Waynesburg Baptist #1, postponed to later daten Greensboro Baptist 3, Bible Baptist 0 (11-9, 7-6, 7-2)n Hewitt Presbyterian, byeWeek 10 Schedule (Nov. 21)n Waynesburg Methodist at Waynesburg Baptist #2n Crabapple Community at Hewitt Presbyteriann Jefferson Baptist #2 at Carmichaels Methodist #1n Waynesburg Bible Chapel at Carmichaels Methodist #2n Oak View Methodist at Jefferson Methodistn Greensboro Baptist at Jefferson Baptist #1n Bible Baptist at Crosspoint Assembly of Godn Waynesburg Baptist #1 at Waynesburg Nazarenen WWJD Christian Center, byeStandings (Record, points, runs per game) League ChampionshipGreensboro Baptist 19-5, 62, 6.96;Crabapple Community 17-9-1, 62, 4.96;Waynesburg Baptist #2 12-14-1, 52, 3.07Carmichaels Methodist #2 16-1-1, 51, 5.50;Waynesburg Bible Chapel 13-10-1, 51, 3.04;Jefferson Baptist #2 11-15-1, 50, 4.74;B Division ChampionshipCarmichaels Methodist #1 11-11-2, 48, 2.75;Jefferson Baptist #1 13-9, 47, 6:24;Oak View Methodist 11-12-1, 47, 3.58;Waynesburg Baptist #1 12-8-1, 46, 3.57;Waynesburg Methodist 9-17-1, 46, 4.26;WWJD Christian Center 9-17-1, 46, 3.26;C Division ChampionshipCrosspoint Assembly of God 9-15, 42, 2.67;Bible Baptist 10-11, 41, 4.43;Jefferson Methodist 8-12-1, 38, 3.05;Hewitt Presbyterian 7-12-2, 37, 3.33;Waynesburg Nazarene 2-14-2, 24, 2.06. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
