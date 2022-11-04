Greene County Church Dartball League RobBurchianti Nov 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 7 Results (Oct. 31)n Jefferson-Baptist #1 at Carmichaels Methodist #2, postponed to Nov. 28;n Carmichaels Methodist #1 2, Crosspoint Assembly of God 1 (6-3, 1-5, 6-0); n Waynesburg Nazarene at Hewitt Presbyterian, postponed to later date;n Waynesburg Baptist #1 2, Waynesburg Baptist #2 1 (&-3, 3-2, 3-4);n Bible Baptist 2, WWJD Christian Center 1 (5-3, 6-3, 1-2);n Greensboro Baptist 3, Waynesburg Methodist 0 (9-7, 12-5, 10-1);n Crabapple Community 2, Oak View Methodist 1;n Waynesburg Bible Chapel at Jefferson Baptist #2, postponed to Nov.3;n Jefferson Methodist bye.n Carmichaels Methodist 1, Jefferson Methodist 1 (3-2, 3-4, 1-1);n Jefferson Baptist #1 3, Hewitt Presbyterian 0 (5-4, 11-0, 2-1);n Crosspoint Assembly of God 2, Waynesburg Baptist #2 1 (0-9, 4-1, 2-1);n WWJC Christian Center 2, Waynesburg Nazerene 0 (5-1, 3-2, 1-1);n Waynesburg Baptist #1 2, Waynesburg Methodist 1 (4-6, 6-2, 4-3);n Crabapple Community 3, Bible Baptist 0 (10-7, 4-3, 6-4);n Greensboro Baptist 3, Jefferson Baptist #2 0 (5-4, 5-2, 8-5);n Waynesburg Bible Chapel 2, Oak View Methodist 9 (5-3, 2-2, 4-3);n Carmichaels Methodist #2 bye.Week 8 Schedule (Oct. 24)n Carmichaels Methodist # 2 at Hewitt Persbyteriann Jefferson Methodist at Waynesburg #2n Jefferson Baptist #1 at WWJC Christian Centern Crosspoint Assembly of God at Waynesburg Methodistn Waynesburg Nazarene at Crabapple Community n Waynesburg Baptist #1 at Jefferson Baptist #2n Bible Baptist at Waynesburg Bible Chapeln Greensboro Baptist at Oak View Methodistn Carmichaels Methodist #1 byeStandings (Record, points, runs per game)League ChampionshipCrabapple Community 15-6, 51, 5.19;Greensboro Baptist 14-4, 46, 6.61;Oak View Methodist 10-10-1, 42, 3.48;Waynesburg Baptist #1 11-6-1, 41, 3.61;Carmichaels Methodist #1 9-10-2, 41, 2.90;Waynesburg Baptist #2 9-11-1, 40, 3.10B Division ChampionshipBible Baptist 10-8, 38, 4.22;WWJC Christian Center 8-12-1, 38, 3.24;Waynesburg Bible Chapel 9-8-1, 37, 3.22;Carmichaels Methodist #2 12-0, 36, 6.25;Jefferson Baptist #2 8-10, 34, 5.39;Hewitt Presbyterian 7-10-1, 33, 3.39;C Division ChampionshipWaynesburg Methodist 6-15, 33, 4.00Crosspoint Assembly of God 7-11, 32, 2.33;Jefferson Baptist #1 8-7, 31, 5.47;Jefferson Methodist 5-9-1, 26, 2.80;Waynesburg Nazarene 0-11-1, 13, 1.75. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.