Week 18 Results (Jan. 30)
n Waynesburg Baptist #1 2, Greensboro Baptist 1 (7-6, 2-5, 8-7)
n Oak View Methodist 3, Waynesburg Nazarene 0 (9-1, 5-1, 8-7)
n Waynesburg Bible Chapel 3, Crosspoint Assembly of God 0 (9-2, 7-3, 5-1)
n Jefferson Baptist #1 2, Jefferson Baptist #2 1 (3-0, 2-12, 12-6)
n Crabapple Community at Jefferson Methodist, postponed to later date
n Waynesburg Methodist 3, Carmichaels Methodist #2 0 (5-4, 4-3, 6-4)
n WWJD Christian Center 1, Carmichaels Methodist #1 1 (4-4, 1-9, 6-4)
n Hewitt Presbyterian 3, Waynesburg Baptist #2 0 (5-4, 5-2, 4-3)
n Bible Baptist, bye
Week 19 Schedule (Feb. 6)
n Waynesburg Nazarene at Bible Baptist
n Crosspoint Assembly of God at Greensboro Baptist
n Jefferson Baptist #1 at Oak View Methodist
n Jefferson Methodist at Waynesburg Bible Chapel
n Carmichaels Methodist #2 at Jefferson Baptist #2
n Carmichaels Methodist #1 at Crabapple Community
n Hewitt Presbyterian at Waynesburg Methodist
n WWJC Christian Center at Waynesburg Baptist #2
n Waynesburg Baptist #1, bye
Standings (Record, points, runs per game)
League Championship
Carmichaels Methodist #2 35-15-1, 122, 5.16;
Greensboro Baptist 35-12-1, 119, 7.10;
Jefferson Baptist #1 31-20, 113, 5.51;
Bible Baptist 29-18-1, 107, 4.54;
Crabapple Community 28-19-1, 105, 4.67;
Waynesburg Bible Chapel 25-23-3, 104, 3.94;
B Division Championship
Oak View Methodist 24-24-3, 102, 4.08;
Waynesburg Baptist #2 23-27-1, 98, 3.57;
Waynesburg Methodist 22-27-2, 97, 4.14;
Waynesburg Baptist #1 22-27-2, 97, 3.71;
Hewitt Presbyterian 23-23-2, 96, 4.17;
Carmichaels Methodist #1 22-22-4, 96, 3.27;
C Division Championship
Jefferson Baptist #2 20-28-3, 94, 4.08;
Crosspoint Assembly of God 18-32-1, 88, 2.73;
WWJD Christian Center 18-27-3, 87, 4.00;
Waynesburg Nazarene 11-35-2, 72, 2.67.
Jefferson Methodist 15-22-2, 62, 2.67
