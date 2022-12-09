Greene County Church Dartball League RobBurchianti Dec 9, 2022 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 11 Results (Dec. 5)n WWJD Christian Center 2, Hewitt Presbyterian 1 (11-10, 9-4, 3-7)n Waynesburg Methodist 3, Carmichaels Methodist #1 1 (5-6, 3-2, 6-5) n Carmichaels Methodist #2 3, Crabapple Community 0 (4-1, 4-3, 4-3)n Jefferson Baptist #2 2, Jefferson Methodist 1 (3-1, 4-1, 0-3)n Jefferson Baptist #1 2, Waynesburg Bible Chapel 1 (5-3, 1-2, 6-5)n Oak View Methodist 2, Crosspoint Assembly of God 0 (9-0, 3-2, 3-3)n Greensboro Baptist 3, Waynesburg Nazarene 0 (5-4, 8-2, 8-7)n Bible Baptist 2, Waynesburg Baptist #1 1 (8-5, 4-2, 2-3)n Waynesburg Baptist #2, byeWeek 12 Schedule (Dec. 12)n WWJD at Crabapple Communityn Waynesburg Baptist #2 at Jefferson Baptist #2n Hewitt Presbyterian at Waynesburg Bible Chapeln Oak View Methodist at Carmichaels Methodist #1n Carmichaels Methodist #2 at Greensboro Baptistn Jefferson Methodist #1 at Bible Baptistn Jefferson Baptist #1 at Waynesburg Baptist #1n Crosspoint Assembly of God at Waynesburg Nazarenen Waynesburg Methodist, byeStandings (Record, points, runs per game) League ChampionshipGreensboro Baptist 24-6, 78, 7.33;Carmichaels Methodist #2 24-2-1, 76, 5.78;Crabapple Community 18-14-1, 70, 4.55;Jefferson Baptist #2 18-14-1, 70, 4.39;Waynesburg Bible Chapel 16-15-2, 67, 3.33;Waynesburg Baptist #1 17-12-1, 65, 3.80;B Division ChampionshipOak View Methodist 15-16-2, 65, 3.70;Jefferson Baptist #1 17-13, 64, 6:17;Bible Baptist 15-15, 60, 4.30;Waynesburg Baptist #2 14-15-1, 59, 3.17Carmichaels Methodist #1 13-15-2, 58, 2.90;Waynesburg Methodist 12-20-1, 58, 4.18;C Division ChampionshipWWJD Christian Center 11-18-1, 53, 3.70;Crosspoint Assembly of God 10-19-1, 51, 2.57;Jefferson Methodist 11-15-1, 50, 2.81;Hewitt Presbyterian 10-15-2, 49, 3.81;Waynesburg Nazarene 3-19-2, 32, 2.38. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.