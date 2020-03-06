Standings after Week 22 (Monday, March 2)
1. Greensboro Baptist #2 155 pts (43-20-3)
2. Jefferson Baptist #1 152 pts (42-22-2)
3. Jefferson Methodist #2 148 pts (39-23-4)
4. Mapletown Methodist 146 pts (39-25-2)
5. Jefferson Baptist #2 146 pts (38-24-4)
6. Fairall Methodist #1 146 pts (36-22-8)
7. Crabapple Community 141 pts (36-27-3)
8. Hewitt Presbyterian 140 pts (36-28-2)
9. Greensboro Baptist #1 134 pts (32-30-4)
10. Waynesburg Bible Chapel 133 pts (31-30-5)
11. Spraggs Methodist 132 pts (31-31-4)
12. Oak View Methodist #2 132 pts (31-31-4)
13. Waynesburg Baptist 128 pts (29-33-4)
14. Waynesburg First Assembly #2 126 pts (28-34-4)
15. Carmichaels Methodist 125 pts (28-35-3)
16. Waynesburg Methodist 123 pts (27-36-3)
17. Oak View Methodist #1 122 pts (28-38-0)
18. WWJD Christian Center 122 pts (26-36-4)
19. Fairall Methodist #2 119 pts (24-37-5)
20. Crosspoint Assembly Of God 114 pts (20-38-8)
21. Waynesburg First Assembly #1 113 pts (22-41-3)
22. Jefferson Methodist #1 107 pts (19-44-3)
Week 22 Results
Jefferson Methodist #2 - 3 @ Hewitt Presbyterian - 0. Jefferson Baptist #1 - 1 @ Greensboro Baptist #2 - 2. Spraggs Methodist - 3 @ Oak View Methodist #1 - 0. Waynesburg Bible Chapel - 1 @ Carmichaels Methodist - 2. Waynesburg Methodist - 0 @ Mapletown Methodist - 3. Greensboro Baptist #1 - 2 @ Crabapple Community - 0. Fairall Methodist #1 - 2 @ Crosspoint Assembly Of God - 0. Oak View Methodist #2 - 1 @ WWJD Christian Center - 2. Waynesburg Baptist - 1 @ Jefferson Baptist #2 - 1. Jefferson Methodist #1 - 2 @ Waynesburg First Assembly #1 - 0. Waynesburg First Assembly #2 - 3 @ Fairall Methodist #2 - 0.
Visit our website at gcdartball.50webs.com.
