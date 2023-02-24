Week 21 Results (Feb. 20)
n Jefferson Baptist #1 2, Waynesburg Nazarene 1 (4-5, 5-2, 9-2)
n Waynesburg Baptist #1 3, Jefferson Methodist 0 (1-0, 5-2, 4-0)
n Bible Baptist 2, Carmichaels Methodist #2 1 (14-2, 4-2, 4-7)
n Carmichaels Methodist #1 2, Greensboro Baptist 1 (3-5, 6-5, 4-0)
n Hewitt Presbyterian 2, Oak View Methodist 1 (3-1, 0-3, 3-1)
n Waynesburg Baptist #2 2, Waynesburg Bible Chapel 1 (7-6, 3-4, 7-4)
n WWJD Christian Center 2, Jefferson Baptist #2 0 (1-0, 3-3, 4-3)
n Crabapple Community 2, Waynesburg Methodist 1 (5-7, 7-2, 8-3)
n Crosspoint Assembly of God, bye
Week 21 Schedule (Feb. 20)
n Crosspoint Assembly of God at Jefferson Methodist
n Waynesburg Nazarene at Carmichaels Methodist #2
n Waynesburg Baptist #1 at Carmichaels Methodist #1
n Bible Baptist at Hewitt Presbyterian
n Greensboro Baptist at Waynesburg Baptist #2
n Oak View Methodist at WWJD Christian Center
n Waynesburg Bible Chapel at Waynesburg Methodist
n Jefferson Baptist #2 at Crabapple Community
n Jefferson Baptist #1, bye
Standings (Record, points, runs per game)
League Championship
Greensboro Baptist 45-11-1, 151, 6.55;
Carmichaels Methodist #2 40-19-1, 141, 5.08;
Jefferson Baptist #1 35-25, 130, 5.57;
Bible Baptist 35-21-1, 128, 4.62;
Crabapple Community 34-22-1, 126, 4.67;
Oak View Methodist 29-28-3, 121, 4.03;
B Division Championship
Waynesburg Bible Chapel 28-27-5, 121, 3.98;
Waynesburg Baptist #2 28-31-1, 117, 3.58;
Waynesburg Baptist #1 28-27-2, 115, 3.81;
Waynesburg Methodist 26-31-3, 115, 4.43;
Carmichaels Methodist #1 26-26-5, 114, 3.28;
WWJD Christian Center 25-31-4, 114, 3.83;
C Division Championship
Hewitt Presbyterian 26-28-3, 112, 4.14;
Jefferson Baptist #2 23-33-4, 110, 3.98;
Crosspoint Assembly of God 18-38-1, 94, 2.81;
Jefferson Methodist 16-35-3, 89, 2.44
Waynesburg Nazarene 13-39-2, 82, 2.63.
2023 LEAGUE DARTBALL TOURNAMENT
WHEN: Saturday, March 4 — Register at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Marianna Fire Hall, 84 Broad Street, Marianna, PA 15345
TEAMS: At least 4 players (you may have more players). If you would like to participate, but you do not have a team, please come and we will do our best to find a team for you to join.
ENTRY FEE: $50 per team — Also, please bring darts for your team to throw (We do hope to have darts to sale at tournament. If darts are an issue, please come. We will help.)
DESCRIPTION:
1. Please be present to register your team(s) by 9:30 a.m.
2. Tournament play to begin at around 10 a.m.
3. All teams will be able to play at least 7 games
4. Round Robin followed by Double Elimination
5. Trophies
a. 1st and 2nd place for teams in 2 DIVISIONS: A division and B division
b. 9-player ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM (6 men & 3 women) — batting avg.
c. MVP for player with highest batting average
d. Concession stand will be available on site
e. Different drawings and raffles available for those interested
f. Great fun and fellowship.
