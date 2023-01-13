Greene County Church Dartball League RobBurchianti Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 15 Results (Jan. 9)n Oak View Methodist 2, Jefferson Baptist #2 0 (8-8, 6-2, 4-1)n Greensboro Baptist 2, Crabapple Community 1 (8-7, 3-5, 8-4) n Bible Baptist 2, Waynesburg Methodist 1 (7-5, 6-2, 3-6)n WWJD Christian Center 3, Waynesburg Baptist #1 0 (8-5, 8-6, 4-1)n Waynesburg Baptist #2 3, Waynesburg Nazarene 0 (6-4, 4-0, 4-1)n Hewitt Presbyterian 3, Crosspoint Assembly of God 0 (8-3, 11-2, 6-1)n Jefferson Baptist #1 2, Carmichaels Methodist #1 1 (6-3, 1-2, 12-4)n Carmichaels Methodist #2 2, Jefferson Methodist 1 (12-2, 0-1, 5-4)n Waynesburg Bible Chapel, byeWeek 16 Schedule (Jan. 16)n Waynesburg Bible Chapel at Greensboro Baptistn Jefferson Baptist #2 at Bible Baptistn Crabapple Community at Waynesburg Baptist # 1n Waynesburg Methodist at Waynesburg Nazerenen WWJD Christian Center at Crosspoint Assembly of Godn Waynesburg Baptist #2 at Jefferson Baptist #1n Hewitt Presbyterian at Jefferson Methodistn Carmichaels Methodist #1 at Carmichaels Methodist #2n Oak View Methodist, byeStandings (Record, points, runs per game) League ChampionshipCarmichaels Methodist #2 33-8-1, 109, 5.43;Greensboro Baptist 32-9-1, 107, 7.17;Jefferson Baptist #1 26-16, 94, 5.64;Crabapple Community 24-17-1, 91, 4.64;Bible Baptist 24-17-1, 91, 4.50;Oak View Methodist 20-22-3, 88, 4.04;B Division ChampionshipWaynesburg Bible Chapel 20-20-2, 84, 3.60;Waynesburg Baptist #2 20-21-1, 83, 3.45;Carmichaels Methodist #1 19-20-3, 83, 3.07;Waynesburg Baptist #1 19-22-1, 81, 3.60;Jefferson Baptist #2 17-22-3, 79, 4.00;Waynesburg Methodist 17-23-2, 78, 4.10;C Division ChampionshipHewitt Presbyterian 18-19-2, 77, 4.23;WWJD Christian Center 15-25-2, 74, 4.07;Crosspoint Assembly of God 15-26-1, 73, 2.71;Jefferson Methodist 12-22-2, 62, 2.67;Waynesburg Nazarene 6-28-2, 50, 2.42. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
