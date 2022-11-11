Week 8 Results (Nov. 7)
Friday, November 11, 2022 4:15 AM
Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 3:56 am
Week 8 Results (Nov. 7)
n Carmichaels Methodist #2 2, Hewitt Presbyterian 0 (2-2, 7-5, 5-2)
n Waynesburg Baptist #2 2, Jefferson Methodist 1 (5-2, 1-2, 6-1)
n Jefferson Baptist #1 3, WWJD Christian Center 0 (8-2, 8-1, 11-6)
n Waynesburg Methodist 3, Crosspoint Assembly of God 0 (6-1, 5-2, 6-1)
n Waynesburg Nazarene 1, Crabapple Community 1 (4-0, 3-3, 2-6)
n Jefferson Baptist #2 2, Waynesburg Baptist #1 1 (1-0, 5-3, 3-7)
n Bible Baptist at Waynesburg Bible Chapel, postponed to later date
n Greensboro Baptist 2, Oak View Methodist 1 (4-5, 4-3, 15-5)
n Carmichaels Methodist #1 bye
Week 9 Schedule (Nov. 14)
n Waynesburg Baptist #2 at Carmichaels Methodist #1
n WWJD Christian Center at Carmichaels Methodist #2
n Waynesburg Methodist at Jefferson Methodist
n Crabapple Community at Jefferson Baptist #1
n Jefferson Baptist #2 at Crosspoint Assembly of God
n Waynesburg Bible Chapel at Waynesburg Nazarene
n Oak View Methodist at Waynesburg Baptist #1
n Greensboro Baptist at Bible Baptist
n Hewitt Presbyterian bye
Standings (Record, points, runs per game)
League Championship
Crabapple Community 16-7-1, 57, 4.92;
Greensboro Baptist 16-5, 53, 6.76;
Oak View Methodist 11-12-1, 47, 3.58;
Waynesburg Baptist #2 11-12-1, 47, 3.21
Waynesburg Baptist #1 12-8-1, 46, 3.57;
Jefferson Baptist #2 10-13-1, 45, 4.63;
B Division Championship
Carmichaels Methodist #2 14-0-1, 44, 5.93;
Waynesburg Bible Chapel 11-9-1, 44, 3.14;
Waynesburg Methodist 9-15, 42, 4.21
Carmichaels Methodist #1 9-10-2, 41, 2.90;
WWJD Christian Center 8-15-1, 41, 3.21;
Jefferson Baptist #1 11-7, 40, 6:06;
C Division Championship
Bible Baptist 10-8, 38, 4.22;
Hewitt Presbyterian 7-12-2, 37, 3.33;
Crosspoint Assembly of God 7-14, 35, 2.19;
Jefferson Methodist 6-11-1, 31, 2.61;
Waynesburg Nazarene 1-12-2, 19, 2.00.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.