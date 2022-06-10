False information appeared in print recently that could disrupt area hunters’ plans for the deer seasons this fall. This column will provide the truth as it stands at this writing.
An article published in an outdoor publication last month indicated that chronic wasting disease (CWD) had been documented in deer in the Quebec Wild Area of the Forbes State Forest in Fayette County, and that the discovery would likely result in new disease management regulations within Fayette. This information is false.
CWD has never been documented in deer within Fayette or Greene counties. The nearest CWD detections have been in eastern Somerset County and in the northeastern corner of Westmoreland County.
The Game Commission conducts surveillance for CWD by checking hunter-killed deer at butcher shops, and by randomly testing road-killed deer. When a CWD case is confirmed in a new area, the Game Commission sets up a Disease Management Area (DMA) encompassing multiple square miles around that detection site.
DMAs do currently extend into the eastern half of Somerset County, and into the northeastern fifth of Westmoreland. No DMAs yet extend into any portion of Fayette or Greene counties.
That means that deer hunters in Fayette and Greene can hunt, transport, and process their deer as they always have. It should be noted though, because Fayette and Greene are both border counties, that no hunter-killed deer may be transported whole across any state lines, anywhere, in either direction. To cross state borders with a deer, hunters (or their game processor) must remove the brain, brain stem, eyes, spleen, and all brain matter from the skull plate if antlers are transported.
A better way of understanding this is to simply say that only the edible meat (muscle tissue) should be moved, for example, from West Virginia into Pennsylvania or the reverse. A complete list of “high risk” parts that may not be transported across state lines can be read on the Game Commission’s CWD webpages (www.pgc.pa.gov).
Within Pennsylvania’s existing DMAs, the deer hunting rules are designed to slow the spread of CWD from within that disease area. Hunters within DMAs may not use urine-based scent attractants and may not transport a whole deer outside the DMA (same rule as state borders). High risk parts must be removed.
Also, it’s illegal for anyone to feed deer within a DMA. Hunters whose traditional hunting spots become part of a DMA must find a deer processor within that DMA or process their deer themselves on site or at their camp. As stated above, however, no part of Fayette or Greene counties are currently within a DMA.
There is no doubt that if CWD is detected in Fayette or Greene counties, the Game Commission will immediately establish a new DMA here, and the rules explained above will be in place within the DMA borders. But this has not happened at this writing.
CWD is an always fatal neurological disease that can infect all species of the deer family including white-tailed and mule deer, elk, moose, and caribou. The disease is highly transmissible through exchange of body fluids. Contamination by infected saliva at bait piles and feeding stations is suspected to be an accelerant to CWD spreading.
Infected deer appear normal for many months, but eventually lose their motor functions, may drool, become emaciated, and lose their natural fear of humans. Pennsylvanians are asked to report any sickly deer in this area to the Game Commission’s Southwest Region Office (724-238-9523).
CWD infection rates are highest in a large area of southcentral Pennsylvania, from about the Somerset-Bedford county line, east to Gettysburg, then north toward Altoona and Lewisburg. Disease Management Area 2 there covers all of Bedford, Blair, Franklin, Fulton, Juniata, and Perry counties, and parts of Westmoreland, Somerset, Cambria, Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Adams counties.
Another large DMA in northcentral Pennsylvania covers parts of Clarion, Jefferson, Elk, Clearfield, Indiana, and Armstrong counties.
Smaller DMAs are currently in force in Lancaster, Berks, and Lebanon counties in the southeast, and it Warren County in the northwest.
The geographic extent of infection appears to spread slowly among wild, free-ranging deer. But most new, scattered infections are believed to be linked to captive deer moved long-distance by humans between deer farms and fenced pay-to-shoot facilities. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has no jurisdiction over the transport of captive deer. The State Legislature several years ago revoked that responsibility from the Game Commission and transferred it to the PA Dept. of Agriculture.
Hunters in this area should not confuse CWD with an unrelated different disease that has killed large numbers of deer, particularly in Greene and Washington counties, over the past decade. When hunters here found dead deer along streams and near standing water, the culprit was epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD). EHD is spread by the bite of infected midges, and deer can possibly recover. There are no regulations in place affecting hunters because of EHD.
This column will let readers know if CWD is found in Fayette or Greene counties, and all the implications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.