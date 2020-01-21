The Section 2-A game was tied after the first quarter Tuesday night, but visiting Monessen scored 47 points over the next two quarters for a 74-49 road victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Greyhounds (6-1, 6-9) pulled out to a 36-30 lead at halftime and extended their advantage to 59-41 after the third quarter.
Monessen's DaWayne Howell poured in a game-high 30 points. Carleton Jones added 12.
Tahj Jacobs led the Rockets (3-5, 5-12) with 14 points.
