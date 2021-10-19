COAL CENTER — Carmichaels rushed for 374 yards on 45 carries last Friday night to defeat California, 35-20, in a key Tri-County South Conference battle.
The Mikes strengthened their hold on second place, improving to 4-1 in the conference and 6-2 overall. The Trojans (5-3) slipped into a third-place tie with a 3-2 record.
Carmichaels coach Ron Gallagher was happy with the win and ecstatic with the play of his offensive line.
“It is a good win, and our kids are excited as they got us last year and our kids wanted to get back at them,” said Gallagher. “We have been working hard on our offensive line play and I am proud of them.
“We haven’t had great line play, but it is great to see the line gelling.”
Gallagher praised all five of his starting linemen — Eli Smith, Austin Walker, Jonathan Ochkie, Christopher Mincer and Brad Schoenfeldt — as well as key reserves John Purcell and Jonah Smith.
California coach Ed Woods gave credit to Carmichaels.
“My hat’s off to Carmichaels,” said Woods. “They had a nice game plan and moved the ball on us.
“We only had three possessions in the second half, and they did a really nice job of controlling the ball.”
Carmichaels had the ball for 28:04 and gained 460 yards of total offense on 59 plays, while California had the ball for 19:56 and finished with 260 yards on 45 plays.
Carmichaels quarterback Trenton Carter ran for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and threw for 86 yards. Michael Stewart ran for 124 yards and three scores on only eight carries.
Damani Stafford rushed for 140 yards and a score to lead California.
The Trojans received the opening kick and took a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard run by Damani Stafford. The score ended a five-play, 72-yard drive that was keyed by 49-yard run by Stafford.
After the teams exchanged punts, Carmichaels trimmed the Trojan lead to 7-6 when on an 80-yard touchdown run by Michael Stewart.
Stewart’s extra point hit the crossbar and bounced out with 1:14 to go in the first quarter, but it did not take the Mikes long to take the lead.
After recovering a California fumble on the Trojans’ first play, the Mikes went 34 yards on nine plays and scored on a 6-yard score by Stewart with 9 minutes to go in the first half.
Trenton Carter hit Tyler Richmond for a two-point conversion pass to give the Mikes a 14-7 lead.
The lead held until the last minute of the half when the Trojans tied the game with 27 seconds remaining.
Hunter Assad scored from one yard out and Cory Frick’s extra point knotted the game heading into the half.
The Mikes took a 20-14 lead on the opening possession of the second half on a 13-play, 74-yard drive.
Carter scored from two yards out with 6:58 to go in the third quarter and scored on a one-yard run with 10:54 left in the game. Peyton Schooley scored the two-point conversion to make the score 28-14.
California’s Connor Vig scored on a one-yard run with 8:14 to go, but the Trojans would get no closer because Stewart scored his last touchdown, a 9-yard run, with 2:40 to play.
The Mikes had 233 yards in the second half to the Trojans’ 53.
Stafford started at quarterback for the Trojans because Hunter Assad was limited due to an injury he suffered last week. However, Woods refused to use the injury as an excuse.
“With Hunter being hurt last week, that is why we came out with Damani and we did pretty good moving the ball,” he said. “But once we got behind, we felt hunter could throw the ball more effectively.
“But, we had a fumble and a penalty in the first half and a personal foul in the second that is unacceptable. It hurt us. The kids didn’t quit, but we didn’t play solid football.”
Gallagher knew the game would be physical.
“(California) is a tough team and we knew it would be a battle,” he said. “We told the team it would come down to hard-nosed football and they came through.”
Both teams are back in conference action Friday when Carmichaels hosts Avella and California travels to Monessen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.