John Curtis has been coaching high school baseball a long time and has guided a myriad of teams.
His 39th year at Jefferson-Morgan is a completely new experience for him, though. That’s because of the lack of experience his 2023 team has.
About half of the Rockets’ roster is made up of freshmen, eight to be exact, and Curtis has started as many as six of them in a game this season.
“I don’t think I ever started six ninth-graders, or even had six ninth-graders on the team before,” Curtis said. “This is the youngest team we’ve ever put out there.”
It’s safe to say it’s a rebuilding year for Curtis, who has guided Jefferson-Morgan into the playoffs the last three seasons and took the Rockets to the WPIAL final four in 2021.
Jefferson-Morgan entered the week with a 2-7 overall record this season, including a 1-5 mark in Section 1-A. The Rockets’ lone section win came at California, 13-9, against a senior-laden, third-place Trojans team.
“We’re playing everybody tough for three, four, five innings,” Curtis said. “We just make mistakes, walk guys, hit guys. We just can’t close it out. But we did that game against California which showed the potential these kids have. We started six ninth-graders that game including the battery.
“Even against (first-place and undefeated) Carmichaels we were in both games. We lost the first one 3-0 and were 3-3 going into the fifth over at their place in the second one, and we end up losing 12-3.
“But they’re battling through it all. They’re learning and they’re only going to get better.”
The Rockets fought hard in both of their games against second-place Avella. They rallied from a 5-0 deficit to tie the first meeting at home before losing 9-5.
In the second meeting at Avella, J-M fell behind 6-0, got back into the game with three runs in the top of the fifth but then allowed seven runs in the bottom of the inning to lose on the mercy rule.
“Again, we were in both games and then couldn’t get over the hump,” Curtis said. “But they’re getting experience.”
John Woodward leads the way for J-M’s freshmen class.
“John is going to end up being a really good player,” Curtis said. “He’s 6-foot, 185 pounds, throws lefthanded, hits with power, runs well. He’s a good athlete who plays all three sports plus he loves baseball.
“Dayten Marion, the shortstop, is 6-3, a tall slender fellow. He had a couple hits against Avella. He’s got a great arm, throws really hard. He’s a little wild. He needs a lot of work with his mechanics.
“Brayden Ellsworth and Jaymison Robinson are good players, too. Jaymison is my leadoff hitter. He plays right field. Good speed and a good arm.”
Robinson had two hits in a 13-3 loss at Avella.
Jack Shaffer, Joe Bair, Deakyn Dehoet and Drew Adams round out the freshman group and most have made some kind of impact with the team. Shaffer played against Carmichaels, Dehoet smashed a double against Avella and Adams hit a sacrifice fly and pitched against the Eagles.
“These kids are all like 4.0 students, too,” said Curtis, who added with a chuckle, “I said like, whoa, our team GPA is way up anyways.”
There is a veteran presence on the team to help the younger players along, but it’s a small contingent.
“Brody Ross is my only senior this year,” Curtis said. “Brock Bayles has been here for three years, pitcher, leftfielder, first baseman, along with two other juniors, Grant Hathaway and Mason Sisler.”
Sophomore Brenton Barnhart saw playing time as a freshman last year and had two hits in a playoff loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Curtis said he would prefer a deeper pitching staff but the Rockets try to make do with that they have.
“Woodward is our No. 1 guy,” Curtis said. “Brock Bayles is our No. 2 and Brody Ross is our No. 3.
“After that it’s sort of pick a name out of the hat,” Curtis added with a laugh. “Dayten is just going to have to get some experience.”
Blending the returning players with the freshmen isn’t as easy task for a coach, according to Curtis.
“We’ve kind of got a gap between the ninth-graders and the older kids so the chemistry’s probably not as good as it could be,” Curtis admitted. “We’re trying to get through it. We’re trying to learn by playing.
“There are growing pains for sure when you have a young group like that comes in. But they’ve played together before. My assistant coach Bruce Ellsworth had them in the Pony League for a couple years. Bruce played for me. He graduated in ‘96 and was a good player. A lot of the things he learned he transferred to them and it carried over with us this year. It’s nice to have him on staff.”
The youthful clan enjoy playing the game, Curtis pointed out.
“They play in the summertime. They’re getting a lot of repetition. It’s not like they’re playing high school season and then they don’t pick up a glove until the following March,” Curtis said.
“They’re going to probably play 30 games this summer, maybe more, and that helps. As ninth-graders that’s like giving them their sophomore season ahead of time so that when they come back next year they’ll be almost like juniors not sophomores.”
That’s a refreshing change for Curtis.
“There hadn’t been that many kids in the recent past that played in the summer, just a few,” he said.
Curtis is in his 53rd year overall coaching baseball. He has college experience, having been an assistant coach at Penn State Fayette for three years. He’s not one to give his team a free pass. Although he has the youngest roster in the section, and likely in all of Class A, Curtis doesn’t want to curtail expectations.
“We can’t use that as an excuse,” he said. “There are a lot of other young teams in this section, too. No one is going to feel sorry for us. This group of ninth-graders, they have some talent, and we’ve got some other good players, too.
“Our goal is to keep getting better as the season goes along. We’re going to take each one of the games remaining on our schedule one at a time and give it our best shot.”
