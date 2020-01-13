Qitarah Hardison's eighth double-double in a row lifted Monessen to a 65-21 victory over Mapletown Monday night in Section 2-A action.
Hardison scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Lady Greyhounds closed the first half of the schedule with a 4-2 section record and overall mark of 10-4.
Monessen grabbed control early with a 17-0 advantage in the first quarter, and then put the game away with 43 points over the next two quarters.
Kendelle Weston scored 12 points for the Lady Greyhounds and Mercedes Majors added 10.
Krista Wilson led the Lady Maples (1-5, 1-10) with 13 points.
