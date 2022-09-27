CARMICHAELS -- Baseball pitchers are sometimes put on pitch counts when coming back from arm problems.
Frazier's Jensyn Hartman was on a jump count at the beginning of the high school girls volleyball season as she continued to recover from a knee injury.
The Lady Commodore senior is just now being able to play through five sets and she came on strong at the end of Tuesday night's Section 2-A match at Carmichaels.
Hartman pounded out 29 kills as Frazier rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Lady Mikes 3-2 and remain in a first-place tie with Mapletown.
"She had a partial tear in her patellar tendon," said Lady Commodores coach Mandy Hartman, who is also Jensyn's mother. "We're lucky it didn't tear all the way. She had PRP Therapy in July. She's been rehabbing really strong with Zach Guiser.
"We had to count her jumps early on. She was allowed to jump 25 times the first week. The next week she was allowed to jump 50. She's up to 100."
Frazier needed every one of them from their star to hold off Carmichaels, 15-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 and 15-10.
"It was just a close match that could've gone either way," Lady Mikes coach Julianne Speeney said. "It kept going back and forth all night."
Coach Hartman agreed and commended Carmichaels (2-2, 2-2).
"They're awesome," Hartman said. "They're a great team and they're just going to get better. This is a game of emotions and momentum and it just happened to go our direction in that last set."
The Lady Commodores (5-0, 6-0) needed to survive the fourth set first to keep the match going. They jumped out to a 9-1 lead thanks in large part to Jensyn Hartman.
Carmichaels came storming back with a five-point run and got to within two, 12-10, after a kill by Ani Cree. Frazier pulled away again, extending the lead to 22-14, before surviving another furious Lady Mikes rally to hold on for a two-point win to even the match.
Carmichaels reeled off the first four points of the fifth set behind the serve of Kendall Ellsworth, who finished with 26 service points, including five aces, along with 33 assists.
"Thanks to No. 30's (Kendall Ellsworth) serving," coach Hartman said. "I made a mistake and started us in the wrong rotation. I take that on myself."
The Lady Commodores quickly righted their ship and reeled off the next 11 points, riding Jensyn Hartman's strong play and Grace Vaughn's serving, to take control.
Down 13-5, the Lady Mikes tried to fight back and three kills by Beth Cree sparked a 5-1 spurt to make it 14-10 before a kill by Jensyn Hartman ended the match. Frazier's final three points came on Hartman kills.
"It was certainly nice to have her back (at full strength)," coach Hartman said. "This was the first time she's been able to play without the worry of the injury. Tonight she really put the team on her back and won some really big points."
Vaughn had a stellar performance also with 20 service points and 10 kills. The Lady Commodores also got 34 assists from Jensyn's sister Gracen Hartman, 27 digs from Molly Yauch, 17 service points from Maddie Stefancik, three blocks from Addison Schultz and four kills from Braylin Salisbury.
Ellsworth and Beth Cree, who had 18 kills and 15 digs, led the way for the Lady Mikes who also got 10 kills and five blocks from Sophia Zalar, 17 digs and 15 service points from Carlee Roberts, 10 blocks from Ani Cree and two blocks from Mary Schmelzlen.
"Beth takes her swings when she needs to and places the ball well," Speeney said. "Everybody had their moments tonight. It was a good all-around performance. We just came up a little short."
The Lady Mikes, riding the strong serving of Ellsworth, rolled to a 25-15 win in the first set.
"She made a lot of key spot serves and that's what helped push us out in front," Speeney said.
"Our serve-receive was a big issue early on," coach Hartman said. "Ellsworth has an amazing serve and we couldn't handle it at all. So we made some adjustments with our lineup and the girls who stepped in, Maria Felsher did a great job and Maddie Stefancik did a great job in handling that hard serve."
A roller-coaster second set, which had seven ties and eight lead changes, ended on a kill by Salisbury.
The Lady Mikes surged to a 13-6 advantage in the third set but Frazier clawed its way back to within one twice, 14-13 and 24-23, before Carmichaels notched the set-winning point.
That just set the stage for the Lady Commodores' comeback.
Both coaches noted the strength of their section.
"This is probably the most competitive section I would say without a doubt in single-A volleyball," Hartman said. "I think all these teams have a chance and can play with anybody."
"We have to fight every night in our section, it doesn't matter who we're playing," said Speeney whose team dropped into fourth place, one-half game behind West Greene. The top four teams qualify for the postseason.
"I think we have one of the toughest sections in single-A," Speeney said. "You have to show up to play every night. I think we did that tonight and so did Frazier and that's why it was such a good match."
