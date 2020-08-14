Thomas “Bubba” Hastings sank the second hole-in-one of his golfing career on July 27 at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Hastings, a Uniontown native who now lives in Greene County, used a 9-iron to ace the 126-yard, par-3 No. 15 hole a day before his birthday during his Monday morning scramble.
Witnessing the shot were Ryan Kerr, Randy Lewis, Richard Aultman and Walt Lohr.
