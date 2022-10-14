There’s a lot to see by looking up, though the rewards can take patience.
Just over the ridges eastward, at this time of year, a dedicated group makes looking up a way of life. They’re the hawk-watchers of the Allegheny Plateau Audubon Society, scanning the autumn skies for southbound migrating hawks and eagles from the Allegheny Front Hawk Watch site, high on the Somerset-Bedford county line.
Surprisingly, the hawk-watchers also spend a lot of time looking down. Perched on the cusp of the Allegheny Front, with central Pennsylvania sprawling out below in a view that can span the wrinkled expanse from Altoona to Cumberland, Maryland, the birds they spot often pass by below their binoculars, or, most hoped for, at eye-level.
“A unique feature of this site is that we can often look down on the birds as they pass,” said Brian Wargo, Allegheny Plateau Audubon president and a regular Saturday “counter” at Allegheny Front. “It’s one of the best places in North America to see golden eagles, and to see them well. When an eagle’s eye looks at you, not at the crowd, but directly at you, that’s an experience that can change you.”
Every fall, tens of thousands of hawks and eagles migrate southwestward along the Appalachian chain from interior Canada, the Great Lakes, New England, and Canada’s maritime provinces. Allegheny Front is the westernmost of all popular hawk-watch sites along that corridor. So, especially when east winds blow, migrating raptors are pushed toward the site where they ride the updrafts formed when the east-facing mountain shunts the gusts upward. Ideal conditions can treat spotters to hundreds of migrators passing in a day.
“To birds, this is the interstate,” Wargo said, facing the eastern expanse. “Feel that wind in your face? That’s what we wait for here.”
The hawk-watchers’ efforts go beyond recreation. Their regular counters are expert at identifying passing raptors on the wind, and they keep tallies of all hawks, eagles, and vultures throughout the fall, which they submit to the Hawk Migration Association of North America’s raptor migration database. Over time, the counts reveal trends in raptor populations that hint at the health of the planet.
Counting begins in mid-August and continues into December, when a session on the windy and exposed Front tests a hawk-watcher’s mettle. In early season — August and September — broad-winged hawks dominate the count, along with bald eagles and ospreys. Golden eagles show up later, in November, while more familiar raptors like red-tailed hawks pass throughout the migration season.
“Allegheny Front once held the record for golden eagles spotted in a single day — 74,” Wargo stated.
So far this fall, counters on Allegheny Front have recorded 44 ospreys, 183 bald eagles, 217 sharp-shinned hawks, 57 Cooper’s hawks, 3,818 broad-winged hawks, 265 red-tailed hawks, 27 American kestrels, 6 peregrine falcons, and 2 golden eagles, among others.
“We have a different volunteer counter here every day throughout the season,” Wargo explained. “I’d suggest that our data is the best, most reliable, of all Appalachian sites because we’ve had a community of counters that have remained consistent over decades. Our counts benefit from people who are the best at identifying birds who have stayed with us a long time.”
Rose Mary McGlynn, Johnstown, has been a volunteer counter at Allegheny Front for over 20 years. “If you come here often enough you will see something that, to you, is spectacular and you will have that with you always,” McGlynn reflected.
Allegheny Front Hawk Watch site is open to the public, but Wargo cautions that it’s not realistic to expect memorable days on every visit.
“Depending on conditions, meaning wind, rain, and cloud cover — some cloud cover is good — you might see a thousand birds in a day, or you might see nothing. This is nature,” he explained.
The Allegheny Front site is not public land. It’s private and made open for hawk-watchers by the graciousness of the owner. Allegheny Plateau Audubon maintains the site and helps beginners make the most of their visit. They keep extra binoculars ready and are eager to explain the fine points of hawk identification.
The site is on Lambert Mountain Road about three miles north of Rte. 30 at the Somerset-Bedford line. You can also approach from Central City, Somerset County. There’s parking at the site. A high-frame vehicle is recommended.
A good way to visit Allegheny Front for the first time is to go with an organized group. Ohiopyle State Park’s environmental education staff leads a group there every fall for hawk-watching. On their trip this September, the first three birds we saw were two bald eagles and a peregrine falcon. Watch the state park’s website for upcoming opportunities next autumn.
All the details needed for a visit to Allegheny Front, including directions, are available at www.alleghenyfrontaudubon.org. Check it out and look up in autumn.
