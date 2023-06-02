They are rare but when they occur they can be brutal.
Heat bursts are characterized by a sudden increase in temperature, often lasting no more than a few minutes. They usually occur in the vicinity of a thunderstorm.
Most happen at night, when relatively cool air contrasts strongly with a sudden burst of hot air. The heat burst is a downburst of air from the thunderstorm displacing a shallow pool of cool air that is hugging the ground.
Some examples cited in Christopher Burt’s “Extreme Weather” book include a rise from 100 degrees to 158 in two minutes in Lisbon Portugal on July 6th of 1949 and an almost unbelievable shade temperature of 188 degrees in Abadan, Iran in 1967. These were reported in local newspapers.
A verified heat burst at Kimberely, South Africa raised the temperature from 67 to 110 degrees in five minutes during a thunderstorm squall.
Closer to home a hot wind lasting only a few minutes blasted through a number of fields in Kansas raising the thermometer to 120 degrees, burning up vegetation and sickening several persons.
In Minnesota a blast of hot air passed from north to south through New Elm lasting only minutes; but people rushed out of their homes believing them to be on fire as the heat was so intense.
In Waco, Texas just after midnight on June 15, 1960, a blast of hot wind estimated at 80 to 100 mph drove the temperature from 70 to 140 degrees in a matter of minutes, leaving only burnt corn stalks.
An interesting double heat burst in Manitoba, Canada saw the temperature on July 21, 1960, go from 80 to 96 for a few minutes then drop to 70 and two hours later rose back to 97, all of which occurred during the early morning hours.
In our area we are fortunate to not have to deal with these extreme temperature moods. During the passage of a thunderstorm we can typically see a temperature drop of 10 to 20 degrees in a few hours and I have observed drops of 30 to 40 degrees in a 24-hour period.
One only has to remember this past Christmas when on the 23rd the temperature in Uniontown dropped from the mid-40s to 3 below zero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.