The Waynesburg Central boys scored twice in the first half and goalie Chase Henkins made the advantage stand for a 2-0 non-section victory Saturday over Beth-Center.
Dalton Taylor set up the first goal of the match, assisting on Nate Jones’ goal at 16:39. Taylor assisted on the second goal when Gabe Snyder found the back of the net at 8:59.
Henkins made four saves to preserve the shutout. Beth-Center’s Luke Amon had 10 saves.
Girls soccer
Southmoreland 5, Waynesburg Central 0 — Taylor Klingensmith scored a hat trick in the Lady Scots’ Section 3-AA road victory at Waynesburg.
Amanda Hoffer and Kendall Fabery also scored for Southmoreland (7-1-1, 9-1-2).
Thursday, Oct. 7
Mapletown 3, California 0 — The first-place Lady Maples swept past the second-place Lady Trojans for a Section 2-A girls volleyball road victory to open up a two-game lead over California and Fort Cherry.
Mapletown (9-0, 11-1) won by the scores, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12. The Lady Maples can clinch at least a share of the section title with one more victory.
Ella Menear had a double-double for the Lady Maples with 13 kills and 10 digs. Macee Cree had a solid all-around performance with 28 assists, three aces and seven digs. Krista Wilson finished with 14 kills and six aces. Taylor Dusenberry added 10 digs and three kills to the victory.
California falls to 7-2 in section play.
West Greene 3, Hundred 1 — The Lady Pioneers won the final two sets to earn a non-section victory over visiting Hundred.
West Greene (8-6) won by scores of 25-11, 25-27, 25-7 and 25-9.
Sophia Plock and London Whipkey led the Lady Pioneers in kills with 10 and seven, respectively, and BreAnn Jackson had 42 assists.
West Greene also got 12 service points from Olivia Kiger and nine service points from Anna Durbin.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Rockets soared past the visiting Lady Gators (0-7) in a Section 2-A match.
Jefferson-Morgan (4-5, 5-7) won by scores of 25-22, 25-11 and 25-17.
Isabelle Bazzoli led the Lady Rockets with five kills and two blocks, Ali Ostrich contributed six assists and five aces and Anna Uveges chipped in with three kills and four aces. J-M also got three kills from Madison Wright and six aces from Taryn Schmolke.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Carmichaels 3, Brownsville 0 -- Beth Cree had 14 kills and two aces and Kendall Ellsworth totaled 25 assists, 10 service points and 12 digs to lead host Carmichaels past Brownsville in a Section3-AA girls volleyball match.
The Lady Mikes (6-2) won by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-19.
Mikayla Andrews had nine kills, Carlee Roberts contributed 11 service points, 10 digs and five aces and Aliyah Thomas added 10 service points and 10 digs for Carmichaels, which also got two aces from Emy Mejia.
Girls soccer
Yough 2, Waynesburg Central 0 — McKenzie Pritts scored both of the Lady Cougars’ goals in a Section 3-AA win over the Lady Raiders (2-5, 4-6).
Nicole Veychek assisted on both of Pritts’ goals. Marin Sleith made nine saves in recording her sixth shutout of the season. Yough improves to 5-1-1 in the section and 10-2-1 overall.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 2 — Kendall Ellsworth had a solid all-around performance and the Lady Mikes regrouped after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to defeat the host Lady Scotties (4-4) in a Section 3-AA match.
A win would’ve leapfrogged Southmoreland over Carmichaels into third place in the section.
The Lady Mikes (5-2) won by scores of 25-21, 26-24, 15-25, 19-25 and 15-6.
Ellsworth totaled 37 assists, 23 digs, 17 service points and four aces. Beth Cree led the hosts with 15 kills while Aliyah Thomas and Sophia Zalar each had nine kills. The Lady Mikes also got 23 digs and 15 service points from Carlee Roberts, four aces from Macie Kraynak and three blocks from Zalar.
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Ella Menear totaled 13 kills, 12 digs and five aces as the first-place Lady Maples stayed perfect in Section 2-A play with a sweep of the visiting Lady Rockets.
Mapletown (8-0, 10-1) won by scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-7.
The Lady Maples’ Krista Wilson contributed 10 kills and 15 digs, Macee Cree had 29 assists and 11 digs and Taylor Dusenberry added nine kills.
Finley Kramer led Jefferson-Morgan (3-5, 4-7) with 15 digs. The Lady Rockets also got nine digs from Mia Baker, four blocks from Isabelle Bazzoli and three kills from Anna Uveges.
Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 1 — The host Lady Pioneers grabbed the first set by a 25-18 score but the Lady Rangers (4-2) took the next three, 25-10, 25-12 and 25-19, to earn the Section 2-A victory.
Kasie Meek and London Whipkey led West Greene in kills with 12 and six, respectively. The Lady Pioneers (3-5, 7-6) also got 22 assists from BreAnn Jackson and 14 digs from Anna Durbin.
Boys soccer
Charleroi 9, Waynesburg Central 0 — Eben McIntyre scored four goals and Jacob Caruso had a hat trick as the first-place Cougars shut out the Raiders (3-5, 3-9) in a Section 3-AA match.
Joel Chambers and Landon Barcus also scored for Charleroi (10-0, 10-1).
