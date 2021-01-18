The Laurel Highlands girls had a pretty tough opening Section 4-AA meet last Thursday night, but the home team managed to eke out a 79-73 victory over visiting Freeport.
The first home meet might just be the last live meet the Fillies host this winter given the conditions brought about in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining home meets will likely be held virtually.
The season was effectively shut down for nearly a month, so swimmers were out of the pool for awhile.
Laurel Highlands sophomore Ella Ciez said her conditioning is not quite where it was last year, but still managed to put in two solid individual performances. Ciez won the 50 freestyle in 25.58 seconds, just .18 seconds off the WPIAL qualifying time, and placed second to Freeport’s Lexi Schrecengost in the 100 breaststroke.
“I’m 60-70 percent of where I should be,” said Ciez. “I’ll definitely improve incrementally. It’s mainly how I feel in practice.
“I’m trying to get WPIAL times and then lowering them.”
Teams usually have a handful of meets in before the Christmas break, but this season is unique. Plus, the uncertainty of how the next couple months will play out can affect a swimmer’s approach to training and securing times.
“This is the first meet of the season. I feel it should be the middle of the season,” explained Ciez. “I’ll definitely go out every time. I’ll take it out every time in case it’s my last meet of the season.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Ciez anchored the 400 freestyle relay of Maria Mrosko, Elizabeth Thomas and Cecilia Mrosko to the meet-clinching points with a first-place finish in 4:06.50.
Maria Mrosko had two WPIAL qualifying swims. The LH senior won the 100 butterfly in 1:00.86 and finished the 200 IM in 2:15.62, although she was second to Mapletown’s Ella Menear. Menear finished first, but did not factor in the final results as an independent swimmer.
Menear not only qualified in the 200 IM with a time of 2:13.24 after she battled with Mrosko for most of the eight-lap race, but did so in the 100 backstroke after she edged the Fillies’ Elizabeth Thomas with a time of 59.99 seconds. Thomas won the team points with her qualifying time of 1:01.58.
Menear was a bit slower than she hoped to be, but at least posted a pair of qualifying times.
“I wanted to go around 2:10 today. I’m not real happy, but I tried my hardest,” said Menear. “It did help to have Maria (Mrosko) on my side (in the 200 IM).
“I’m not worried about getting cuts for the WPIALs. I just want a good seed time.”
Without benefit of a school program, Menear swims with a club in Morgantown. Shutdowns in West Virginia closed down high school and club activities, but Menear was able to keep swimming at the Mylan pool where she normally trains.
“It was just me and my friends trying to train,” said Menear. “My coach sent us sets, but practicing by myself is hard for me. It’s hard to find motivation by myself. Practice by myself is different.
“I’d say I’m around 80 percent. I’d say the backstroke and freestyle, it’s coming back. I can tell if I don’t feel good in the breaststroke and butterfly.”
Menear added, “This year has been a challenge physically and mentally. I just want to swim.”
The Fillies’ Cecilia Mrosko also had a first-place finish by touching the wall first in the 500 freestyle in 6:02.45.
