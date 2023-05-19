That famous quote was spoken from space on April 13th, 1970 when an explosion took place aboard the Apollo Space Ship. Five days later, the crew landed, after they managed to make emergency repairs and travel safely back to earth.
Houston, Texas was the scene of another distress call in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey came calling; making it the third 500-year flood in a period of three years.
In reality the damage and flooding were so severe it has actually been called the 1,000-year flood. Harvey was a monster of a hurricane that stalled over Houston and dumped an unbelievable 50 inches of rain on the area. This changed the equation on what we can expect going forward with climate-induced storms.
In his book on climate migration, Jake Bittle describes how bad design and bad planning allowed rain waters from these storms to completely destroy areas of the city that were never supposed to flood. At first it was called an Act of God but upon further review God had nothing to do with the flooding. The real problem was that the flood zone maps were too narrow and many subdivisions in supposedly safe areas had been destined to flood from the start.
Even areas in the 500-year flood plain need to be reviewed before large scale development can be allowed. So many people were moving into Houston as a result of the boom in energy production, and the demand for additional development was unprecedented.
The storm revealed a truth that applied not only in Houston, but around the country: urban areas were by their nature very vulnerable to climate-fueled rains. The 500-year flood presents a 0.02 per cent chance of this happening each year.
Harvey forced planners to rethink their relationship with nature. The rapid onset of climate-change weather has widened the gap between expected risk and actual risk. The entire city of Houston is vulnerable to water: from people’s homes, apartment buildings, commercial buildings, highways, storm drains, and so many areas that planners thought were safe turned out to be exposed to rising waters.
Since so many of the flooded areas did not require flood insurance and with FEMA funds limited many of the people were on their own when they least expected it. Today with such a shortage of affordable housing across the country, displaced people have an added burden of finding temporary shelter or a permanent home if theirs is destroyed.
If you live in an area that is subject to flooding or have moved in recent years it may be a good idea to review the need for flood insurance. Even more so if you own a second home or vacation home along a stream or a lake.
The 100-year flood or even 500-year flood scenario may not be enough in our rapidly changing climate.
It happened in Houston, New York, Louisiana and Florida and just a few weeks ago. The upper Mississippi River went into severe flooding and California, after years of drought, is under water.
