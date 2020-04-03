Pitt-Johnstown senior and Jefferson-Morgan graduate Brendan Howard received PSAC Wrestling All-Conference first-team honors as the top wrestler at 125 pounds.
Gannon junior and Belle Vernon grad Jacob Dunlap earned second-team honors at 125 pounds, while Seton Hill junior and Carmichaels grad Billy Bowlen earned honorable mention honors at 197 pounds.
Kutztown junior Andrew Dunn was the PSAC Athlete of the Year. Pitt-Johnstown’s Jacob Ealy was honored as the Freshman of the Year, and the Mountain Cats’ Pat Pecora received Coach of the Year recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.