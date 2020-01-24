Hundred (W.Va.) outscored Mapletown in the second half, 25-16, to close out a 42-28 non-section road victory Friday night.
Morgan Williamson led the Lady Maples (1-16) with 11 points. Krista Wilson added 10.
Non-section
Hundred (W.Va.) 6-11-14-11 -- 42
Mapletown 4-8-6-10 -- 28
Hundred: Makalah Britton 18, Sydney Duckworth 13. Mapletown: Morgan Williamson 11, Krista Wilson 10. Record: Mapletown (1-16).
