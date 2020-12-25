West Greene reached the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs for a school-record fifth consecutive year last season but running that streak to six won’t be easy for coach Jim Romanus.
“These are crazy times,” Romanus said. “This is the smallest squad that I’ve had since I’ve been at West Greene. We’ve got kids who decided not to come out for basketball for different reasons.”
The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the Pioneers’ offseason.
“I’ve got this blue print that I’ve always used for coaching and it includes having between 30 to 35 open gyms in the offseason starting in the spring and going through July, and we’ve always played somewhere between 20 and 25 games in that span,” Romanus explained. “That’s something we really worked hard on, whether it was going to team camps and the Brownson House and the shootouts at Geneva College and Robert Morris. We take our kids everywhere. That was the blueprint we had to get our kids better.
“This year COVID shut everything down big time. We were only able to play six games at the Brownson House but our kids improved every game.”
Romanus’s players made the best of the situation.
“I gave them a booklet, a workout that I put together. I told them I can’t be with you. You’re going to have to do this on your own,” Romanus said. “Well, to their credit, I can tell my kids did that. I can see guys like Chase Blake, Caleb Rice, Ian Van Dyne and Kaden Shields whose skill level is much better than last year.
“The question is can we put that skill level into a chemistry we can use for success.”
One key loss for West Greene was a gain for the Pioneers’ wrestling team as Corey Wise has switched sports this winter.
“I also had five junior high boys coming but only one of them is playing basketball now,” Romanus said. “Although that one is Colin Brady who had a great football season. He’s a phenomenal athlete.”
With the graduation of starters Austin Crouse, Benjamin Jackson and Greg Staggers, West Greene has little experience returning.
“Caleb was a starter last year and Chase started half the games,” Romanus said. “Both of them are coming back. I have 11 kids on the team, total. One of them, Casey Miller, is going to be out until the second week of January. He’s 6-3, 260 pounds. He was our backup to Greg Staggers last year and had done a really good job but he got hurt in football and had to have shoulder surgery.”
Romanus, who will be assisted by Beau Jackson, Ryan Crouse and Austin Crouse, has a tentative group for his main rotation.
“Starters will be Rice and Blake at guard, both seniors, Ian, a 6-2 sophomore who’ll be a guard-forward, and Wes Whipkey, a junior who is 6-2 about 190. The fifth spot will be either Joe Cumberledge, a 5-11 senior, or Brady, who is a 6-2 freshman.
“Also at the guard position I have Shields, a 5-8 sophomore. Nathan Reed, another sophomore, might get some action at the guard position, also. Those are the primary kids right now.”
Van Dyne missed part of last season due to injury.
“Ian had to have major shoulder surgery and he came back for the second half of the season,” Romanus said.
West Greene finished 8-13 overall and 7-5 in Section 2-A last season. The Pioneers, Mapletown, Geibel Catholic, Avella and defending champion Bishop Canevin remain in that same section with the addition of Propel Montour, while Monessen and Jefferson-Morgan have been bumped up to Class 2A.
“I think Bishop will again be the favorite,” Romanus said. “Avella has a lot coming back and I thought they might be the second-best team but its seems to be Geibel now. We’ll be fighting for the fourth spot.”
The make-up of his team has changed drastically from a year ago said Romanus, who is entering his 38th year as a high school basketball head coach.
“The strength of our team this year will be totally opposite of what it was last year when we were strong inside,” Romanus pointed out. “This season it’s going to be guard play.
“We don’t have a lot of numbers. It’s going to be challenging year. Right now, we’re a work in progress.”
