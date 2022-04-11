In the United States weather records have been maintained by the Weather Service since 1870, just a fraction of the human experience with weather.
We constantly hear about the fires out west, record heat, more storms and our changing weather. But is it really the worst when we remember that right in our own backyard past ice sheets covered Northern Pennsylvania and Dinosaurs roamed where we live today?
Studies of glacier ice cores, trees and ocean sediments give clues about the past way beyond the weather records we have been keeping since 1870. Climate deniers are quick to jump on this fact, however what they miss is the influence we humans are having on our climate and subsequent weather events.
We know that since the Industrial Revolution there has been a steady increase in CO2 levels not seen in millions of years and this has been caused by us. We know this because of the study of the ice cores, trees and sediments.
The question is has our weather become more extreme and what is causing it?
The evidence strongly suggests that while there have always been record-breaking weather events, the ones today are being driven by the increased levels of CO2 in our atmosphere. A warmer atmosphere leads to warmer oceans and warmer waters leads to more energy being available to fuel more and intense storms.
Would these increases have occurred without human interference?
Probably not and we must remember that the world received tremendous benefit from the efforts of industry and the resources that became available to us as humans. The problem for us humans is that going forward we are going to need new sources and technology development to mitigate the effects of our past endeavors and provide for the energy needs of our children, grandchildren and future generations.
I believe we have the resources and that with time and effort the human condition will progress and we can move in a different direction to provide what will be needed.
Time is no longer on our side without a plan to move forward. The daily weather events are getting worse and the fires, droughts, storms and changes they cause have great implications for all of humanity.
Some of course will benefit as the weather belts shift and new patterns of food production and where we live will emerge. Life, though, for many will get worse as they are not able to get out of the path of change and destruction.
Some of this will happen over time and this is why so many hang onto the old way and desperately hope it will continue to be the way it has always been. Change is always so difficult and requires such gut-wrenching courage to look into the future and see where we fit into the picture.
At this point the changes seem to favor a warmer planet rather than a colder one and this will need to be the driving force behind our plans and decision. As humans we will adapt eventually out of necessity.
How nice it would be if we use our past and the future of what we are capable of to prepare for what change is coming. A few days ago driving from Pittsburgh to Uniontown I was reminded of the ongoing effort to change as our roadways were littered with trillions of tons of trash and yet I also saw volunteers making an effort to clean up these same roadways.
Humanity is an interesting species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.