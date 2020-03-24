Cary Kolat turned Campbell University wrestling into a national name in his six years at the helm, and the Jefferson-Morgan graduate has big plans for the Naval Academy, as the four-time state champion accepted the position of head coach for the Midshipmen on Friday.
The announcement was posted in a news release on Navy’s wrestling website by Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk.
“The Navy community is very pleased to welcome one of the most accomplished competitors and finest coaches in the sport of wrestling to Annapolis,” Gladchuk said. “The influence with which Coach Kolat’s resume has had on so many speaks volumes to his commitment to success at every level of competition. I am extremely impressed with his professionalism, technical knowledge, ambition and confidence, along with the manner in which he exudes an enthusiastic will to win. Today is a big day for our midshipmen and our program as we turn the head coach responsibilities over to a coach with great anticipation and widespread enthusiasm.”
Kolat guided the Camels to three Southern Conference Tournament titles in the past four years (2017, 2019 and 2020) and back-to-back regular-season SoCon Championships the last two seasons. Kolat has been instrumental in sending 19 Campbell grapplers to the NCAA Division I Championship Tournament. He has coached 12 individual conference champions and 28 medalists at the SoCon Tournament.
Kolat was on hand to watch Nathan Kraisser become the program’s first All-American after a 4-1 decision over SIUE’s Freddie Rodriguez at the 2017 NCAA Championships.
The Camels matched last season’s program record of six national tournament qualifiers this past year, but the championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Kolat is eager to get to work for the Midshipmen once the virus has passed and his wrestlers can return to the practice room.
“I am honored to accept the position of head wrestling coach at the United State Naval Academy,” Kolat said in the release. “I would like to thank Navy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk for the opportunity he has given me to lead this program. I did not get to where I am on my own, so I feel very fortunate that some of my staff will be joining me. We have big plans for Navy wrestling and we are looking forward to getting our feet on the ground in Annapolis and begin moving forward. Go Navy!”
Kolat finished his high school career for the Rockets with a record of 137-0 under current Waynesburg University head coach Ron Headlee. Kolat was named the state tournament’s Outstanding Wrestling each year, which is an honor that hasn’t happened even twice.
Following his tremendous high school career, Kolat competed for two years at Penn State, where he was the national runner-up as a freshman and earned All-America status as a sophomore before transferring to Lock Haven University, where he won back-to-back national championships. He was 111-17 in his collegiate career with 53 pins.
Kolat competed for the United States in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He is a three-time World Cup gold medalist; he also won World silver and a bronze. Kolat won three U.S. Open championship medals and two Pan-Am Games Championships. He was a member of the U.S. National Team from 1991-2002. Kolat returned to competitive wrestling in the summer of 2011, and was a finalist at the U.S. Open and competed in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Campbell was obviously sad to see its most successful wrestling coach in program history leave, but Director of Athletics Omar Banks posted the following statement on the team’s Twitter account:
“Coach Kolat has been a tremendous ambassador for our program. Facility improvements, academic achievement, and competitive excellence have been hallmarks of his tenure here at CU. He has created a culture that exhibits all the values we want our student-athletes to mimic in their lives outside of athletics, and we are committed to keep the trajectory of our program moving forward. We wish Coach Kolat and his wonderful family nothing but the best in his next endeavor.”
Prior to his tenure with the Camels, Kolat was an associated head coach at North Carolina from 2010-14. He helped improve the Tar Heels’ national ranking from 57 to 22. Kolat also served as head coach at the Olympic regional training center in Chapel Hill where he trained Olympic-level athletes.
Kolat had prior coaching jobs on the staffs of Lehigh, Wisconsin, West Virginia and his alma mater.
The Camels have not announced who their new head coach would be, but associate head coach Scotti Sentes just completed his fourth season on staff. Sentes was promoted to his current position following the 2018-19 campaign.
Campbell has a tie-in with an area wrestler, as Elizabeth Forward senior Ryan Michaels had signed a national letter-of-intent to compete for the Camels.
The Warrior grappler finished his high school career with a record of 123-11 and was runner-up finish in the state at 120 pounds this past season. Michaels was third in the state as a junior and qualified for the PIAA Championships as a sophomore.
