Waynesburg freshman Rocky McGeary was honored for his outstanding season by earning National Wrestling Coaches Association All-America first-team recognition at 285 pounds.
McGeary finished with a 38-3 overall record and won five individual titles, including the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championship and Presidents’ Athletic Conference crown.
He closed the season on an 18-match winning streak.
McCracken on academic team
Kent State red-shirt sophomore Colin McCracken was named to the Academic All-Mid-America Conference team. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with an overall record of 24-15 at 197 pounds and placed second in the Navy Invite, third in the Mountaineer Invitational, fourth at the Cleveland State Open and fifth in the MAC Championships.
McCracken holds a 3.73 grade point average while majoring in engineering and technology.
Benson to Western Illinois
Waynesburg senior boys soccer player Gavin Benson has committed to Western Illinois.
Benson, a forward for the Raiders, has scored 51 goals in the last two seasons.
