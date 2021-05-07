Waynesburg University had eight players named to the All-PAC football team.
Sophomore Justin Flack was selected to the first team at the all-purpose position. Connellsville graduate Howard Metzger Jr. was chosen honorable mention as a returner.
Other Yellow Jackets named honorable mention were seniors Eric McDowell (offensive line) and T.J. Johnston (tight end/halfback/fullback), junior Luke Menges (defensive back), sophomores Chase Espen (offensive line) and Brandon Ntankeu (linebacker) and freshman Alec Hendal (linebacker).
Other area players who made the team were Saint Vincent seniors Colton Belmont (Beth-Center, first team offensive line) and Keith Kalp (Mount Pleasant, honorable mention wide receiver).
Waynesburg University sophomore defensive lineman Lucas Donley was named to the PAC Football Sportsmanship Team.
