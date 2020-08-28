Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.