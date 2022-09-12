Cole Jones threw a touchdown pass to Jace Bedillion on fourth-and-15 in overtime, then kicked the extra point to give Jefferson-Morgan a dramatic 27-26 non-conference football victory over visiting Jeannette at Parker Field last Friday night.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1) led 20-14 in the third quarter before Jeannette (0-3) scored in the fourth quarter to tie game at 20-20, but the Jayhawks missed the extra point, which forced overtime.
Jeannette had the ball first in OT and scored a touchdown but had its extra-point kick blocked by Bedillion.
Jones had a 10-yard TD run in the second quarter and threw a 55-yard scoring pass to Ewing Jamison. Jones completed 13 of 24 passes for 175 yards.
Johnny Gilbert rushed for 124 yards on 25 carries and had a 10-yard TD scamper that opened the scoring for the Rockets.
California 60, Waynesburg Central 7 — The Trojans scored 48 points in the first half on their way to a non-conference win against the visiting Raiders.
California’s Spencer Petrucci had touchdown runs of 19 and 17 yards in the first half, and caught scoring passes of 42 and 1 yard from Jake Layhue.
Layhue scored on a 23-yard run. He carried the ball eight times for 72 yards and completed 9-of-14 passes for 119 yards.
Zack Geletei had touchdown runs of 6 and 14 yards, and led the Trojans with 132 yards rushing on just nine carries. He also caught three passes for 56 yards.
Malachi Peak scored on a 2-yard run and Aidan Lowden returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown for California.
Greensburg Central Catholic 57, West Greene 21 — Colin Brady had another huge game but it wasn’t enough as the Pioneers fell to the host Centurions.
Brady carried the ball 20 times for 273 yards, including touchdown runs of 95 and 65 yards. Johnny Lampe, who had a 15-yard scoring run, added 74 yards on the ground in nine attempts for West Greene (0-3).
