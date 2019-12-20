Michael Juliano may be a first-year girls basketball coach at Carmichaels but he brings plenty of experience with him.
Juliano is a 2001 graduate of Edison High School in Ohio who went to Waynesburg University.
“I was a student assistant at the university for a couple years, then later I worked for the university a few years and was a volunteer assistant under men’s basketball coach Frank Ferraro,” Juliano said.
“I coached at Trinity Christian School in Morgantown for five years, freshmen boys to middle school girls to varsity girls. I spent the last four years at Cameron High School as the varsity girls assistant.”
Juliano inherits a team with three returning starters in senior Kylie Sinn and juniors Emma Holaren and Emma Hyatt.
“Kylie is our lone senior and the leader of the bunch,” Juliano said. “She’s very athletic. But we’ve got a pretty nice group of kids with leadership by committee in a lot of ways.
“Sophomore Emy Mejia has a little bit of experience under her belt and has stepped in for us and been a good leader on the floor for us at practice. Mia Ranieri is another junior who brings some experience.”
Juliano will also be looking for key minutes from freshmen Kendall Ellsworth and Sophia Zalar.
Juliano, who is assisted by former Connellsville and Waynesburg University player Avery White, prefers a fast-paced game.
“We’re going to try to play some good pressure, half-court man-to-man on defense,” Juliano said. “We’re going to try to play a little uptempo as well, and try and pressure some teams as much as we can.”
The Lady Mikes will again play in Section 3-AA. They are off to a 2-4 start overall and are 0-1 in the section after a 51-25 loss to Chartiers-Houston on Monday. Ranieri scored seven points and Hyatt pulled down eight rebounds.
Carmichaels was scheduled to play road games at Avella (non-section) on Tuesday and at Fort Cherry on Thursday.
“I’m mostly worried about our team and not looking at the section, really,” Juliano said. “I’m concentrating on getting us to play with the style and the energy that I want. The big thing for us is we want to be able to dictate tempo and style, and make other teams play the way that we want to play versus the other way around.”
Juliano has received input from last year’s coach, Ian McCombs, who moved over to fill the boys basketball head coaching position after the retirement of Don Williams.
“We’ve had a pretty solid working relationship since I took over the job,” Juliano said. “We’ve talked a good bit as things have gone along, so I feel like I have a pretty good feel for what the girls on the team bring to the table and what they’ve been familiar with in the past.
“There’s always adjustments. It takes a period of time to become familiar with new coaches and how we want to run things and what we want to do. The girls have done a really good job of buying in early on.”
