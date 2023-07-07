People who live at the base of our nearby Chestnut Ridge Mountain on occasion experience a phenomenon known as the “Mountain Wind.”
This occurs mostly during our winter and spring seasons when a storm is forming to our south and will track over to the coast and then up the Atlantic Coastline.
In this position winds in our area will have an easterly component and as they blow down the mountain they pick up speed and by the time they reach the bottom winds are three or four times the speed when they left the mountain top, sometimes reaching speeds of 50 to 60 mph and causing light-to-moderate damage.
If the direction is from the southeast we usually get a period of snow and then the storm turns to rain. If winds are easterly it usually means snow and if they come from the northeast we end up with appreciable accumulation of the white stuff. These winds act like a ball rolling downhill. Out west they are called “Chinook Winds” and in California they get the name “Santa Anna Winds.”
Thunderstorms in our area can produce winds of 75 mph and when they spawn a tornado can be well over 100 mph, causing trees to topple, power lines to tumble and roofs to blow off. In the Midwest these tornadoes can cause incredible damage with winds in an F5 tornado capable of reaching between 261 and 318 mph. At these speeds instruments are blown away and measuring speeds is extremely difficult.
Mt. Washington, New Hampshire, is the highest mountain in the eastern United States at an elevation of 6,288 feet above sea level. A weather station is manned continuously and back in 1934 they recorded an astounding 231 mph wind gust out of the southeast, becoming the highest natural surface wind velocity ever recorded from an anemometer.
Since the mountain top is also home to some of the world’s most ferocious weather, the instrument has to be heated as rime ice up to a foot thick can accumulate on all surfaces at the observatory. It is interesting to note that the day before the wind and ice storm the weather was calm and quiet and the day after the winds subsided, temperatures rose into the 50s and winds calmed.
The culprits were two storms, one over the Great Lakes and the other over North Carolina and a High Pressure system over Eastern Canada that squeezed the winds between the storms.
The Mt. Washington record held for over 60 years until a reading of 253 mph was recorded in Australia during a Tropical Cyclone in 1996. This reading along with a 302 mph wind gust in a tornado measured by Doppler radar were done by remote instruments leaving the Mt. Washington reading by the human observers with the anemometer as the official reading which still stands.
Hurricanes are also filled with winds that cover large areas but speeds usually are observed between 75 and 160 mph. They also can cause incredible damage due to the large area they impact and the long duration of the damaging winds.
