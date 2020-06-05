In these times of limited sports activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Greene County Messenger will occasionally present “From the Vault,” a story the sports staff has dug up from the past and reprinted. Today is a story by Jim Downey on Marissa Kalsey’s record-breaking pole vault for the gold medal at the NCAA Division IIII Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 25, 2017.
Marissa Kalsey had her doubts through her redshirt senior season whether she would be able to return to vaulting after suffering an ankle injury last spring.
The Westminster graduate student and Waynesburg Central graduate answered those doubts Thursday afternoon when she won the national title in the pole vault at NCAA Division IIII Outdoor Track & Field Championships held at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Not only did Kalsey win her first national title, but did so in grand style by breaking the national meet record and her school mark with her winning vault of 4.22 meters (13-10). Ithaca’s Katherine Pitman, who finished second to Kalsey, set the record last year with her winning vault of 4.21 meters.
The title was Kalsey’s fourth outdoor All-America honor. She also was a four-time indoor All-American.
Kalsey, Pitman and Ohio Northern’s Madison Reed were the final three vaulters remaining at 4.10 meters (13-5½). Kalsey passed at the height, while Pitman and Reed cleared on the first attempt.
The bar moved to 4.15 meters and Kalsey cleared on her first attempt. Neither Pitman nor Reed made the height, and Kalsey was the national champion.
She cleared her winning height on her first attempt.
“I had to wait until (Pitman) took her three attempts. I didn’t know I had won it,” explained Kalsey. “The bar, I don’t even know how it stayed on. It bounced up and came right down.
“I still wanted that next height. (After the bar stayed up), I wanted that height to feel like I won.”
Kalsey needed just one vault to clear 4.22 meters.
“Then I felt like I won it,” said Kalsey. “I was really excited about that. It breaks the Division III outdoor record.
“I wanted to be national champion and get a PR (personal best).”
Kalsey said Pitman was very supportive.
“(Kat) was the best sport about it. She told me how proud of me she was. She was truly so nice about it,” praised Kalsey.
The long-time magical mark for Kalsey has been 14 feet. The bar moved to 4.31 meters (14-2).
“I was close. Yes, I was high over it, but came down on it,” said Kalsey. “I was so close. It’s frustrating. I really wanted 14.”
Kalsey’s surgically-repaired ankle held up through the long competition.
“(The ankle) is actually pretty good. It held up. I was tired, but I sort of didn’t notice it. Coach (Bradi Rhoades) said he saw a bad limp on one or two of my runs,” said Kalsey.
Kalsey wasn’t sure she’d be able to get back to the point where she would be able to compete with the best in Division III.
“I was doubting myself. But, it’s been so worth it. I got better and better, and coach (Bradi Rhoades) told me I was vaulting better than ever,” said Kalsey. “I was lucky to have a second chance.”
Kalsey said her return journey was not taken alone. Teammates Cassidy Shepherd (who earned her second All-America honor), Brooke Mancuso and Hailey Hall also vaulted in the finals.
“All three of my teammates helped me out. I’m so proud of them. They were really awesome. They were just the best. They helped me stay calm,” said Kalsey. “Coach McNeil and Rhoades said they were so proud of me.
“My parents, my family, came to watch. They were so supportive. It was so rewarding for my family.
“I couldn’t believe after the awards ceremony how many people came over to me and said ‘You earned it. You’re so awesome.’
“It was pretty cool to hear. That was rewarding.”
Kalsey was at the top of her game when she injured her ankle in March of 2016. Although she wouldn’t want to go through all the injury entailed, Kalsey said winning the title afterwards is very gratifying.
“I feel it’s more rewarding. I didn’t believe in myself that I could do it,” said Kalsey. “No, the season couldn’t have ended any better. I never want to go through my injury or anything like that again.
“My faith in God really helped. I’m lucky to be here.”
Kalsey plans to vault in the summer and keep working out towards her goal of getting to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.