Waynesburg Central graduate Marissa Kalsey reached new heights in the pole vault a few weekends ago in the USATF Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, N.M.
Kalsey finished in a two-way tie Sydney Walter for ninth place in the national championship after both vaulters cleared 4.41 meters (15-5½), an indoors personal best for Kalsey.
Kalsey cleared the opening height of 4.26 meters (13-11¾). She needed two attempts to get over the bar at 4.41 meters.
“It was a relief to cross the bar. Now, the competition starts,” said Kalsey. “I was really excited at 4.41 (meters).”
The Westminster graduate came up short at 4.51 meters (14-9½), although she had a couple good goes at the height.
“I had pretty good attempts. I thought I was over on the second attempt. I heard the crowd go ‘aah.’ (The bar) fell late,” said Kalsey. “I was already on the mat (when the bar fell).
“My torso was over the bar, I just hit it enough for it to fall.”
Kalsey said the height is the next plateau she seeks to clear.
“That is the height. I’ve been trying since the last Olympic trials,” explained Kalsey. “I’ve been close so many times. We thought we had it. That was the closest (in the indoors meet). I thought it stayed up.”
The meet was held at the Albuquerque Convention Center, a site that was reconfigured for the meet.
“It was like a warehouse,” Kalsey said of the venue.
Still, Kalsey returned to her home in Nashville satisfied with her performance.
“I was really happy with my result and an proud of myself. That meet starts really high at 4.25 meters,” said Kalsey. “I’m used to have some bars to get under your belt.
“I had to push through poles to get that height. During warmups, I have to be focused and really on.”
Kalsey added, “That’s the best I ever felt indoors. Everything was on. I only had one meet indoors I felt good about (entering nationals). I could feel things had finally line up.”
Kalsey’s attention turns to the outdoor season as she looks for a berth into the 2024 Summer Olympic trials.
“Indoors sets a base and you build on that,” said Kalsey.
Kalsey needs to improve on that baseline to go even higher is she wants to fulfill her Olympic dreams.
“You have to hit the Olympic standard (4.70 meters, 15-5). If not, they fill the field, but to make the Olympics you have to finish in the top three and hit the standard,” said Kalsey.
After a week break after the indoor season, Kalsey’s attention turns to setting her schedule for the outdoors season as she seeks to raise her bar.
“Jumping six inches higher is definitely doable, if I get on the right poles. Once that mental barrier is broken, I can go higher,” said Kalsey. “Once you (make a height), it makes your mind a little freer and you can do it the next time.”
Kalsey is a home-school teacher, working with a special needs student in sixth grade.
“I really enjoy it. Plus, it gives me the flexibility to do what I love,” said Kalsey.
Kalsey acknowledged a trio of coaches who work with her as she pushes to a hopeful shot at the Olympics.
“Jeff Coover is my lifting coach and University of Tennessee’s Mark Hollis is my pole vault coach. Phil Savage is my gymnastics coach,” said Kalsey, adding, “I’ve made a lot of strides.
“It’s coming together better than ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.