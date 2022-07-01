Waynesburg’s Marissa Kalsey was close to clearing the second height, but had to settle for one successful attempt at the initial height in the pole vault Friday in the USATF Outdoor National Championships at historic Hayward Field.
Kalsey needed two attempts to clear the opening height of 4.35 meters (14-3¼), and came up short in all three vaults at 4.50 meters (14-9) to finished tied in 11th place with High Point University’s Sydney Horn.
“I was pretty close on my first attempt (at 4.35 meters). I just had to make some adjustments with my run. There was a pretty good tailwind and I had to move back,” explained Kalsey, adding, “I made a good second jump. I got some bar love.
“I was glad to get it on my second attempt.”
Sandi Morris finished first with a top vault of 4.82 meters (15-9¾).
Kalsey said she’s not used to starting at the opening height of the national championship.
“That’s a pretty high opening height. I don’t normally come in there. I typically come in at 4.10 meters (13-5),” said Kalsey, a 2012 Waynesburg Central graduate. “That’s a pretty big difference.
“I took my warmups. I’m used to more jumps before that height. I usually have three or four heights in.”
Kalsey would’ve established a new personal best had she cleared 4.50 meters on one of her three vaults.
“My PR is 4.42 meters (14-7),” said Kalsey.
Kalsey said she nearly cleared 4.50 meters on her second attempt.
“The second attempt was the closest. It was a close call,” said Kalsey. “If I would’ve going in line with my pole a little more, my hips would’ve made it over.
“My arms hit (the bar). That’s how I normally miss.”
Kalsey continued, adding, “My trajectory, I’m trying to get all the way upside down, and get my feet up and over the bar and have my face looking back at the track.”
Kalsey competed in her second outdoor national meet.
“The pressure is something. You have to bring yourself to a place down at a (calm) level. It’s a big stadium and the biggest competition of the year,” said Kalsey. “I felt nerves big time. Clearing that first height was a big relief.”
Kalsey’s summer of vaulting will continue into early August as she looks forward to keeping her dream alive for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She works with three coaches in Knoxville: Jeff Coover (lifting/running), Mark Hollis (vault), and Phil Savage (gymnastics)
“They’re all official meets, USATF sanctioned meets,” said Kalsey. “They have an exciting atmosphere. I’m looking forward to that.”
Kalsey, a Westminster graduate, uses her elementary education degree as an at-home tutor and substitute teacher. She is also in the market for sponsors to help with the fees associated with her quest to become one of the country’s best female vaulters.
